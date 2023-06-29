PTBS note: Today we have the updated “Quick Takes” through most of July followed by the detailed July Overview for your planning. While summer just began, we need to have an eye on fall when many of those veggies we plant now will be harvested.
July overview
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins, but only for a couple of days. It returns just past mid-month until the dark moon comes back into force on Aug. 1 at 2:32 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries (July 8-9) or Leo (July 18-19) are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs, which are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. The fertile ones — just a little below VERY fertile — are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, ruling Saturday through Wednesday and July 27-Aug. 1.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other moon-related activities. July begins with a series of fertile days in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: Sagittarius (the thighs), today and July 27-28; Capricorn (the knees), Sunday and Monday and July 29-30; and Aquarius (the legs), Tuesday and Wednesday and July 31. There are 10 days ruled by these three signs — 11 if you count Aug. 1.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Pisces (the feet), July 6-7, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), July 10-12, dark moon; Cancer (the breast), July 15-17, dark moon 15-16, moon moves to light phase on 17th, 7:36 p.m.; Scorpio (the secrets), July 25-26, light moon for above-grounders.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) July 8-9; and Leo (the heart), July 18-19. There are four days on which we can’t plant in July.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for July 20-22, while Libra (the reins) rules July 23-24. There are five flowering days in July. NO VEGGIES on flowering days!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules July 13-14, both with the dark moon ruling. At least half the equation is right with the sign being outstanding for beans and peas even if the moon is in the dark phase.
General tips, other items
Making changes: This month the days that are perfect for making changes are most of Monday through Friday when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like NOT smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great, too, for weaning small animals and children, castrating animals, scheduling elective surgery, and dental procedures. Be underway by July 8 when the sign moves back to Aries/head.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is this weekend and then July 18-31.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
