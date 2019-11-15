Last call for Winter
We’ve been talking about it for weeks and now that the first flakes have hit the roof, the edge of the pond is showing some ice, and the lows Tuesday night set new records, it’s time for you to send in a forecast for the winter that’s just over the hill — if it’s not already in your backyard.
I would like for you to share with the readers and me what you conclude from your observations gleaned from Mother Nature like the bushiness of the squirrels’ tails; the mast crop consisting of nuts, acorns — even hedgeapples; amount of black on the woolly worms, etc.
Several of you have sent in pictures of woolly worms and asked me what I think about them. I want to know what you think and what they’re predicting for the winter ahead. I’ll share my forecast, too, then we’ll sit back, put another log on the fire and see how the next few months play out.
You can text or email me your prediction at the contact address and number above. I love calls but they won’t work so well with this. If you’re not computer oriented, drop your prediction by The State Journal, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., make it to the attention of Hannah Brown and she’ll see that I get it.
The deadline is noon Tuesday, Nov. 19.
What we can do now?
Really not much unless you’re planting in a greenhouse. It’s too cold for planting anywhere but in a protected environment like that. Those cold-weather-loving crops that are in cold frames or low tunnels were seeded when the ground was still warm, and they’ve emerged by now.
Clean up: We can continue to clean up our 2019 garden spots — if you haven’t already accomplished that. At the expense of redundancy, no matter what the size of your garden in 2019 — from a pot on the porch on up — the best plan is to remove all spent plants and dispose of them by composting or other means. Get them off/out of the garden!
Second is to plow them under and the least desirable is to leave them where they fell in the garden.
Reflect on 2019: The serious gardener will want to reflect on how things went in 2019, whether it was veggies, flowers — or both — that you planted. What worked and what didn’t? What do you want to plant again? How about new varieties? More space or less in 2020?
Check out the garden catalogs or online for new varieties and perhaps give them some consideration.
Soon after the tree’s back in the attic or at the curb, we’ll be talking about plot preparation for 2020. And if you plan to start your own transplants for the upcoming season that won’t be too far behind plot preparation.
It’s about over for this year, but we live with the anticipation of the year ahead — at least I try to!
Gifts for the gardener: If there are gardeners on your holiday shopping list, you might consider something for the garden — or perhaps hint for something for yourself.
For recent Christmases, I have received a garden weasel (little cultivator) and a compost bin. Were I to return to “big gardening,” I would ask for a roto-tiller since the one I purchased from my friend Oz served well for a summer, but last spring was declared to be beyond repair by small engine expert Curtis Napier.
I’m not sure Santa would bring such a big, pricey gift but I am sure of one thing: I’ll never put out another big garden without a tiller! Intentions to keep the weeds under control with a hoe are noble in the winter and early spring but become quickly less realistic when it’s 90 and the sun’s beating down relentlessly.
Of course, you can always go with built-up beds and that won’t be an issue.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until the next new moon, which arrives at 10:06 a.m. Nov. 26 and continues thru Dec. 11.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.