Looking for a bad winter
Unless you’re planting in a greenhouse I can’t imagine where there is any planting going on. So, as promised, let’s talk about the weather.
As seems to be the rule rather than the exception these days when so much of life is lived online, the call for forecasts from you our there in Readerland has been somewhat underwhelming. The only person who submitted a “here’s what and why” forecast was George Quire, the winner of last year’s Predict the Winter Contest.
Cindy Howard has been faithful with her fog count in August, but we won’t really know how that comes out until the winter’s over way up in March. So far Cindy has counted two days with flurries and one last week with a tracking snow, which means — if you were “of a mind” as they say — you could track a rabbit in the snow.
Quire’s Forecast
George is basing his prediction on the woollies around his farm. He writes they are black then light brown in the middle then a longer black at the end.
“And my dog’s fur is thicker than usual. Also, there were not nearly as many spiders about (because) when I mow in the fall the webs get all up in my face.”
He reports there is a “spectacular amount of walnuts and squirrels running off with them!
“So, I predict a bad start and a little break in the middle then a snowy, long-lasting winter,” says Quire.
My forecast
For the first time in many moons, I’m willing to go out on a limb here and say we’re in for a bad winter. Here’s why:
The first “tracking snow” hung around. The first snow that started with the dramatic temperature drop on Nov. 11, continuing into the night and early morning hours of Nov. 12, hung around for a long, long time. In fact, if you looked hard early this week you could still find remnants of it on north-facing slopes.
And that happened even after the near-record cold temperatures began to moderate. It was as if it just didn’t want to leave, waiting for the next one to come join it.
A bumper crop of hedgeapples. Pictured elsewhere in today’s Spectrum is a pile of hedgeapples that fell from an Osage orange tree at the front corner of our yard. Now these bright green orbs can become lethal bombs when they fall from high in the tree. I have considered posting a warning beside the street as motorists and pedestrians approach the area in autumn when they are falling since I believe a direct hit by one of them could do some damage to person or property!
Anyway, last year rather than bag them up I spoke with our neighbor Terry Vance, who “shares” the tree, about just pitching the hedgeapples in a pile at the base of the tree. We concluded that was a lot easier than bagging them for pickup since a lawn bag of the suckers is heavy!
By Christmas, between the deer, the squirrels and folks taking a few to scare off spiders in their homes, they were all gone.
This year our across-the-street neighbor Marshall Thompson joined the effort since the hedgeapples roll into his garden, down the drive and into the front yard. He told me the other day he contributed several wheelbarrow loads to the pile.
That’s the process. The conclusion is there are so many that the squirrels, deer and whatever else eats them will need the sustenance to survive the winter — if they’re not all gone by Christmas again!
Loads of acorns. Known in the wildlife management world as “mast,” things like acorns, walnuts, hickory and other kinds of nuts are essential for small animals to survive the winter. Obviously, a bumper crop increases survival chances for those animals that rely on them.
Recently at lunch I’ve been walking Hannah, one of Megan and Drew’s dogs. Our route takes us in front of the Capitol — and the oak trees there are just loaded and have dropped their crop to the ground. Hannah likes to stop and chew on them from time to time.
So many nuts and hedgeapples leads me to conclude a bad winter is at hand. All we can do now is wait and see — hoping George and I are wrong with out predictions and all of Cindy’s fogs lead to just flurries.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until the next new moon, which arrives at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday and continues through Dec. 11.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.