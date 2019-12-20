Editor’s note: This will be the last PBTS for 2019, as Case will take next week off. The column will return on Jan. 4, 2020 as we kick off a new gardening season.
What we have above are the phases and signs through the end of December and into January. Below are a couple of reminders then the overview for January of 2020.
As always, if you have questions, don’t hesitate to be in touch. Have a merry Christmas, happy Hanukah, and a happy new year. We’ve been together a whole lot of years here on the pages of Your Hometown newspaper and I’m looking forward to many more— beginning with a new decade in 10 or so days!
Quick reminders
Making changes: Remember if you have changes to make and you’re serious about it then we finally have two— make that THREE— perfect days: Monday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I say “serious” because that’s what it will take to start making changes when food abounds since if the change you plan to make is starting a diet!
The moon is in the dark phase before moving to the light phase on Thursday and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. Sagittarius (the thighs) rules on Monday and Tuesday followed by Capricorn (the knees) on Christmas Day.
The alternative: The change-making days I’ve been recommending during this long stretch with no perfect days follow on Dec. 26 through the end of the year. The Capricorn/knees days continue Dec. 26-27 followed by two days ruled by Aquarius/legs. The month — and year— end with the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet) in force Dec. 30-31.
These signs are all going out of the body beyond anything that functions even though the light moon is in force. At least half the formula is correct!
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm you’ll need to wait now until after Christmas when the moon returns to the light phase on Dec. 26, continuing through Jan. 9.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink. I mention this each week since this is one of the most often-asked questions I have.
January Overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for January.
Moon phases: The trend we’ve seen for several months continues with January beginning and ending with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon at 2:21 p.m. on Jan. 10 and then returns at 4:42 p.m. Jan. 24 and continues until the full moon 2:33 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force Jan. 11-23.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers, and when the dark moon rules, it’s below-ground producers. No outdoor planting is going on now – but it won’t be long if you are into early gardens! You can, of course, plant in a greenhouse and the same information applies.
If possible, check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. January begins with a killing sign ruling, so we’ll start there.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for cleaning up your garden, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting.
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Jan. 1-3, 29-30; and Leo (the heart) Jan. 11-12. There are seven days ruled by the killing signs.
Fertile days: These are the most fertile signs in the zodiac. Here they are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Taurus (the neck) rules Jan. 4-5, 31, all light moon. The Taurus days extend into the first two days of February, still light moon. Cancer (the breast), Jan. 9-10, light/dark moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Jan. 17-18, dark moon; and Pisces (the feet), Jan. 26-28, all light moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer – seven with the light moon in force and three ruled by the dark moon.
Bean/pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules Jan. 6-8. If there are any real brave and inquisitive souls out there, according to the late Dr. Harry Cowherd peas can be planted on these days. However, the chart from the Extension Service says the earliest for our area is March 1. If you try the Cowherd date, please let me know how it goes.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Jan. 13-14; and Libra (the reins) is up for Jan. 15-16. There are four flowering days in January. These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. If you want some color for the winter, plant some pansies since they seem to survive most anything!
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), Jan. 19-20; Capricorn (the knees), Jan. 21-23; and Aquarius (the legs), Jan. 24-25. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs.
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: The number of perfect days in January for making changes is up from three in December to five – and that number will increase in the months ahead.
If you’ve been reading this column long you can likely recite the formula for making changes: dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. In January, those days are Jan. 19-23, the first two ruled by Sagittarius (thighs) and the final three by Capricorn (knees) before the moon moves to the light phase on Jan. 24.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Jan. 1-9, Jan. 24-Feb. 8.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.