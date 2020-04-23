Breaking down the week
We are in the middle of a great planting stretch that continues through Tuesday. After two cautions you’ve read before, we’ll break it down. First, here are the cautions:
• Don’t plant or cultivate if the ground is wet — and it’s very likely it will be if the forecast held. No matter how excited you are to get underway, if you plant in wet ground, you’ll regret it all year.
• Remember in our planting zone the danger of frosts and freezes isn’t statistically over for another couple of weeks. I heard a Lexington meteorologist saying earlier this week he believes the chance of frost may continue into the second week of May. What a surprise!
It’s hard, but please be patient. There’s nothing more disheartening than losing young transplants or sprouts to a cold snap.
Now, let’s “break it down.”
The moon is in the light phase now and remains there until the next full moon on May 7 at 6:45 a.m. This stretch is best suited for above-ground producers while seeking to avoid the days ruled by killing signs (April 29-May 1) and focus on those ruled by the most fertile.
According to the signs, Taurus (the neck), which is a very fertile sign is in force for the remainder of today (Friday). Great for those veggies that produce above the ground and enjoy cool soil and air temperatures.
Next up are a couple of Gemini (arms) days on Saturday and Sunday with the moon in the light phase. These are “bean and pea days” and if your ground is ready and dry then I wouldn’t hesitate to plant beans — and, of course, peas love it cool anyway.
Peas can stand frosts, even freezes that aren’t too bitter. Beans, however, cannot since they love to grow and produce when it’s hot. If you roll the dice on the beans and miss the frost — and there’s a good chance you will since they won’t emerge for 10-14 days in cool soil — then your first planting of beans could yield an early picking.
If you lose and it frosts, the little bean sprouts lose, too. Frankly, I think it’s worth the risk if you have the space and inclination.
On Monday and Tuesday, it’s back to very fertile planting for above-ground producers with the sign in Cancer (the breast). The caution regarding frost is still in place so be prepared to cover or protect tender transplants (like tomatoes) if the plant isn’t frost or freeze resistant.
Following the fertile sign are three days ruled by the killing sign Leo (the heart) coming Wednesday through Friday. You’ll need a rest anyway after all the planting before a four-day stretch ruled by flowering signs arrives May 2-5. Get those annual plants ready to go in and you’ll be rewarded by blooms galore!
Once more, since April just has a week to go, here is the list of cool-weather-loving veggies according to the chart in Home Gardening in Kentucky, a booklet available at your local Extension Office or online.
And we’ll go a little into May, too.
Peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants; onion plants, cabbage plants, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower plants; celery and corn.
Beginning May 1: lima beans and cucumbers. More next week!
