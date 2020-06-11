As you’ll read below, this has been — and continues to be — a challenging month for planting if you’re trying to follow the phases and signs. But we must deal with it so let’s have a closer look.
What’s left of today (Friday) is ruled by the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet), one of the most fertile signs with the moon in the dark phase for planting below-ground producers.
As an aside, remembering what we said last week about late gardens, according to the planting chart in "Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky," believe it or don’t within the next month to six weeks we’ll be at them statistical last safe dates to plant many veggies and expect to get them to harvest before the weather starts turning cool. It’s hard to believe since we’ve barely gotten beyond frosts, freezes and cold soil temperatures.
Anyway, we’ll deal with that later. Today is a great one for below-ground producers.
All planting should cease Saturday through Monday when the sign moves to Aries (the head), one of the killing signs. And, wouldn’t you know it, this killing sign hits on a weekend when most folks try to get their planting done!
I can’t in good conscience tell you to ignore the sign and plant as desperately as many of us need to get things in the ground. Personally, I don’t plant on days ruled by killing signs (Aries and Leo) and Ember Days — and Lord knows we’re plagued with plenty of both this month.
Many of the followers on my Facebook page, @plantingbysigns, want to know if “no planting” means transplanting, seeding, moving bushes … on and on … or just sticking tomato plants in the ground. “No planting” means don’t fool with anything you want to thrive. It doesn’t mean it won’t live, it just means it won’t do as well as it might have — if it does much at all in the way of producing.
Beyond the killing signs, Tuesday is when Taurus (the neck) comes to rule.
This is a very fertile sign for any below-ground producer so, if you can work the weekend and take off Tuesday and Wednesday to plant, that would be ideal.
Gemini (the arms), the bean sign comes next Thursday and sticks around through next Saturday. But the moon is in the dark phase making only half the ideal equation for beans in force. I’d take that, however, if I had beans to plant.
Or, if you prefer to wait until the moon changes phases early in the morning of June 21, you’ll have two excellent days for planting any above-ground producers (beans included) with the light moon in force and the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) in force. Many are waiting for these days to get out their next — or perhaps in some cases first — round of above-ground producers.
A frustrating month
To say June has been a frustrating month for planting is to flirt dangerously with understatement. In addition to the three Ember Days that flummoxed last week, we have a total of five days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo — the three Aries days coming up this weekend when many of us need to do our planting — and a pair of Leo days during the last full week of June.
I don’t do math well, but that adds up to eight days — not at all suitable for planting in a month that only has 30 days. That’s almost 27%!
Writing or talking about it won’t change matters, but losing that many days in a month is so crucial to planting on the heels of a frustratingly wet and cold spring is almost maddening — especially if you’re trying to follow planting by the phases and moon and hold down a paying job, too!
Pouring gravel: Forget spreading gravel on a drive or road on your farm until the light moon returns at 2:41 a.m. June 21.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
