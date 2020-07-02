A closer look at the week
The period through Tuesday is dominated by the so-so days ruling through Tuesday, July 7, with the moon moving to the dark phase early on Sunday.
As I say each time these signs are in force, I think they are second only to the very fertile signs. So, if you have planting to do — above-ground producers today and Saturday and then below-ground producers beginning Sunday, then please don’t hesitate. Specifically, the signs are Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs.
Often at this time of year, we’re no longer concerned about wet ground, sometimes needing a little shower. That may have been the case last week, but it’s not now considering the rain we’ve had. No matter how badly you want/need to get something in the ground, don’t succumb to the temptation to plant if your soil makes a mud clod when you squeeze it.
We have a whole lot of growing season left, maybe not as much as we’d like, but thinking you’re hurrying things along by planting in wet ground is not going to help in the long run when the sun bakes down and that poor little tomato plant is being strangled or those beans can’t poke through crusted soil.
Don’t plant if it’s wet!
Looking ahead, the July 8-10 period is ruled by Pisces (the feet), one of the four most fertile signs. The moon will be firmly situated in the dark phase by then for below-round producers. This stretch also continues the period for making changes.
Just be through with change making and planting by July 11-12 when the killing sign Aries (the head) is in force. You should have plenty of weeds to pull by then and if there’s a good time to pull weeds, it’s when killing signs are in force!
General tips
Making changes: Sunday through next Friday, July 10, is a perfect stretch for making changes. The moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions: Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs and Pisces/feet.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules. That’s through Saturday and then July 21 through Aug. 2. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
