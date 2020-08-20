Planting is about over
For those planting in a garden space you can’t protect from frosts or freezing weather when harvest time arrives — not now, obviously, here in the throes of summer, but in a couple of months — we are at the end of the planting season even as the harvest of warm-weather veggies continues at full speed.
As I said last week, there are plenty of veggies that you may plant in a bed you can cover or a low tunnel.
For others, you’ve worked hard all summer and are ready to “put your garden to rest” for the winter even as the prospect of continuing into the fall — and even winter — is attractive for some. There’s plenty of information available regarding protected gardens. I suggest you check that out if you are interested.
I have taken this information from the list from Home Gardening in Kentucky published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture and it tells us what we can plant now and statistically expect to make it to harvest. As you can see, there isn’t much left:
Can still plant: spinach (Sept. 1), and radishes (Sept. 15).
No plant: Beets, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, collards, head lettuce, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce, okra, leaf lettuce, lima beans, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, muskmelons, onion plants and seed, parsley, parsnips, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, southern peas, snow peas, tomato plants, watermelons, summer and winter squash, rutabaga, bush beans, cauliflower plants.
This week and beyond …
With the moon in the light phase, we have what’s left of today and Saturday for planting fall flowers. Libra (the reins) is in force both days. These are bloom days so consider what flowers you’d like to put out for fall and early winter blooming.
Two very fertile days for above-ground producers — that would be spinach in the unprotected garden according to the chart — are up for Sunday and Monday when the sign moves to Scorpio (the secrets), one of the four most fertile signs. Following the Scorpio days is our second batch of so-so days to wrap up August, all in the light phase of the moon.
They are Sagittarius (thighs), Tuesday and Wednesday; Capricorn (knees), Thursday and next Friday; and Aquarius (legs), Aug. 29-31.
Making changes
Since there no days remaining this month that perfectly fit the Making Changes Formula, I would consider Aug. 25-Sept. 2 as a viable alternative stretch. And all but 82 minutes of Sept. 2, in fact, will be perfect since the moon moves to the dark phase and the sign is in Pisces (the feet).
Ideally, we would like for the moon to be in the dark phase while these signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions, but that’s not going to happen except on Sept. 2, as noted above.
Changes might include: stopping smoking, starting a diet or exercise program, weaning babies or animals — anything that requires a change.
It’s going to be a few months before we have a lot of perfect days, so we are called to live with the alternative.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which we’ve established is now through Sept. 1. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.