Grass seed in February
I was planning to do a summary this week of the “signs” aspect of PBTS, but we’ll delay that to talk about more pressing matters — planting grass seed in February in response to a question by longtime PBTS follower Ted Hammermeister.
I know there are experts who say fall is the best time, but I’ve had considerable success in February.
The optimum planting stretch begins less than a month from now. Here are the dates so you can be ready if you have grass to sow, Feb. 9-22 when the moon is in the dark phase.
Fortunately, there are no days ruled by killing signs during the stretch and there are two great days, Feb. 13-14, when the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) rules.
Here’s why those of us who subscribe to this being the best time for planting grass seed do so.
While we’re not eating the grass — even though livestock may be — strong root growth is vital for a good stand of grass. Since the dark moon is good for root growth, proponents of this time of year for planting pick the dark over the light moon.
The idea behind planting grass in the fall, is there’s time for it to root and the fall rains will bring it up while the soil is still warm. That train ran off the rails last fall because of the extremely dry conditions. Unless it was watered, chances are grass seed planted in the fall — unless it was “cut in” — laid on top of the ground and became feed for the birds.
And even if it germinated, without that supplemental water, it likely withered and died.
Generally, in these parts during February, we have periods of snow covering the ground. It hasn’t been so yet, but there’s still plenty of winter to come. As the snow melts and the ground freezes and thaws, the seed is taken underground and is ready to sprout as soon as it becomes warm enough.
Even if there is no snow there are periods of freezing and thawing as the ground “heaves” with changing temperatures. This process takes the seed below the surface too. Melting winter snow and rain provides moisture for germination. In the fall, there’s no chance of freezing and thawing to aid the process.
A testimony
For those who’ve been reading this column for years, my apologies because you’ve heard this story before. But it bears repeating — and it may be new to some readers — because I can personally attest to the efficacy of planting grass seed during the dark moon in February.
Many years ago, the fields on our little farm on Browns Lane just west of scenic downtown Bridgeport needed, as they say, “pasture renovation.” I knew when I was going to do it, but not being a farmer, I wasn’t sure of the technique.
I visited Roger Sparrow who was then county Extension agriculture agent. Here’s what he suggested, what we did — and how I suggest you proceed.
First, get a soil test. There’s time to do that before the dark moon in February arrives. Visit the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court, and tell them you want to do a soil test. They’ll set you all up with the equipment you need and explain the process. It’s very simple.
When the results of the soil test came back from labs at the University of Kentucky, they will tell you what kind of fertilizer you need to use to amend your soil — whether on a 100-acre field or in your yard. There’s no need to spread nitrogen if potassium is what you need. That’s a waste of time and money.
I talked to Roger and he helped me interpret the results and make plans to purchase the right kinds and amounts of fertilizer — what the ground needed, not the “shotgun” 10-10-10.
Second, work the ground. This should be done before either fertilizer or seed is applied — unless it’s under snow — to ensure good seed to soil contact.
We borrowed an ancient cutting harrow — or “cuttin’ hares” as we say in the country — from our neighbor, the late John Roberts and, “cut” the fields. Not too deep, but deep enough for the aforementioned contact. You can do the same thing with a rotor tiller or even a stiff-tined garden rake in a small space.
Third, proper seed mixture — and it was a mixture based on what was needed meaning not all of one type of seed or another. Between Roger and the folks at Southern States who sell seed in bulk it was procured and mixed.
Finally, with the dark moon in place, the fields cut and fertilizer spread, our son Clark and I used a hand-crank seed sower to spread the seed mixture — sometimes our way illuminated by the headlights on our ancient Ford Bronco, may it rest in peace. Remember it was February after all and the daylight hours are still reduced.
The result: When the grass emerged, got established and for years to come we had the best stand of grass on Browns Lane. It was a lot of work beyond just throwing down some seed, but it paid off.
And the final step — the planting and the focus of this column — was done in the dark of the moon in February.
If you have questions, please be in touch. If I can’t answer them, I’ll find out or direct you to the person who can.
Thanks for the reminder, Ted!