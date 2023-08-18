Fall garden planting is over in unprotected gardens, statistically speaking. It’s hard to believe here in the heat of summer, but according to the chart in “Home Gardening in Kentucky,” published by the UK College of Agriculture, when the sun set on Aug. 15, planting in the unprotected garden ended.
As the days get inexorably shorter and cooler, statistically speaking (and I know I write that a lot), anything planted now won’t make it to harvest unless it can be protected from frost and or freezing temperatures. But remember that’s “statistically speaking” and with the wild weather we’ve had this summer, well, who knows?
If you insist on planting in an unprotected garden, I suggest sticking to those veggies that enjoy cooler weather and soil temperatures — pretty much those we planted in the spring.
Remember, the season can be extended a long way by planting in a cold frame or low tunnel. I have a friend who’s an expert at making the gardening season last almost the entire year round by using, particularly, low tunnels. Let me know if you would like more information on his methods and I will share a column he’s written on the subject.
Here is what likes to grow in the spring as we’re moving from cold, to warm and finally to hot: broccoli plants, Brussels sprouts plants, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower plants, chard, kale, kohlrabi, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce, okra, parsley, rutabaga, snow peas, spinach, beets, leaf lettuce and turnips.
These veggies should do well when the air and ground are going in the opposite direction. That said, UK’s list says it’s too late to plant them — but maybe you’re courageous and a bit rebellious.
And, at the expense of redundancy, all of the aforementioned can do well far into the fall — even winter — in a cold frame or low tunnel.
One phenomenon this summer for which there are no statistics — since for “statistics” information that can be compared is needed — is the unprecedented and relentless heat in many parts of the country. Heat that’s also impacting Earth’s oceans.
Government agencies that track this information have said that this is the hottest year on record since such records were started 174 years ago.
Making changes: There is only one day remaining in August that is perfect for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. That day is Aug. 31 with Pisces/feet ruling.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking. Instead of smoking, go for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great, too, for weaning small animals and children, castrating animals, scheduling elective surgery and dental procedures.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Aug. 16 until 9:36 p.m. on Aug. 30, well beyond gravel-pouring time.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
