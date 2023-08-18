Planting by the signs logo

Fall garden planting is over in unprotected gardens, statistically speaking. It’s hard to believe here in the heat of summer, but according to the chart in “Home Gardening in Kentucky,” published by the UK College of Agriculture, when the sun set on Aug. 15, planting in the unprotected garden ended.

Philip Case

As the days get inexorably shorter and cooler, statistically speaking (and I know I write that a lot), anything planted now won’t make it to harvest unless it can be protected from frost and or freezing temperatures. But remember that’s “statistically speaking” and with the wild weather we’ve had this summer, well, who knows?

