What we have here …
Since the major focus of today’s column is the overview for August, I’ll open with a little about the week ahead for those who don’t want to dig it out of the overview and the updated list (below) from “'Home Gardening in Kentucky' of what we can no longer plant as summer winds down.” But first …
Counting fogs in August: It’s time to start counting fogs in August to get some idea of how many snows there will be this winter. Next week, we’ll focus on this and review Fogwarn Cindy Howard’s report from last winter and how this all began. For now, start counting on Saturday.
July wraps up today and August begins with the so-so signs in force and the light moon ruling through half of Monday when the full moon arrives. We have two days each of today and Saturday are ruled by Capricorn (knees), while Sunday and Monday find Aquarius (legs) in force. In my opinion, these are the best days for planting after the four fertile signs. All but the last half of Monday will be under the influence of the light moon for above-ground producers.
Then, we’ll have three days, Aug. 4-6, with Pisces (the feet) in force for below-ground producers.
Veggies it’s too late to plant (from the chart): Brussels sprouts, cabbage, carrots, chard, head lettuce, okra, lima beans, celery, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, muskmelons, onion plants and seed, parsley, parsnips, pepper plants, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, southern peas, tomato plants, watermelons, winter squash, rutabaga, bush beans, cauliflower plants.
August overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for August:
If you are planting a fall garden, please check “date to maturity” on seeds or plants to ensure there is time for the veggies to make it to harvest as the days and soil cool. Hard to believe that will happen as hot as it’s been, but it will!
Moon phases: August begins and ends with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon comes at 11:59 a.m. Aug. 3 and then returns at 10:42 p.m. Aug. 18, continuing until the full moon at 1:22 a.m. on Sept. 2.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force for about half of Aug. 3 and for all but the last 1.5 hours of Aug. 18.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
And never plant when your ground is wet, no matter how beautiful the day may be.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. August begins — and ends — with the so-so signs in force — just as July did — so we’ll start with a look at them. I believe that next to the fertile signs (Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer), the so-so signs — and I wish I had a better name for them — are the second best for planting.
So-so days: Capricorn (the knees), Aug. 1, 27-28; Aquarius (the legs), Aug. 2-3, 29-31; and Sagittarius (the thighs), Aug. 25-26. There are 10 days again this month ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon is in force all but the last 12 hours of Aug. 3.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), Aug. 4-6, dark moon; Taurus (the neck) rules Aug. 9-11, dark moon; Cancer (the breast), Aug. 14-16, dark moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), Aug. 23-24, light moon ruling.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. The dark moon rules nine of them and there are only two again this month with the light moon in force, tilting the scales toward most of the outstanding days being best suited for below-ground producers.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, weeding, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Aug. 7-8; and Leo (the heart), Aug. 17-18. Like July, there are four days ruled by the killing signs — and that’s the minimum.
Pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules Aug. 12-13. Bean planting is over for this year since they are hot-weather lovers and the weather will be cooling. You can still plant snow peas until around the middle of the month. Unfortunately, both Gemini days find the dark moon ruling. But at least half the perfect formula is in force for peas since they produce above the ground.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Aug. 19-20; and Libra (the reins) is up for Aug. 21-22. There are four flowering days in August. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly.
Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
Making changes: The number of perfect days this month when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions has dwindled to three — Aug. 4-6 when Pisces (the feet) rules.
In July, there were six perfect days. In September, there are no full days, just about 10 hours on Sept. 2.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. But remember, you only have three perfect days to get started.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Aug. 1-2 then Aug. 19 through Sept. 1. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
