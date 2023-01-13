Here’s a summary of moon phases and zodiac signs. For some, it will be a review.
The two major aspects of PBTS are:
• Planting by the phases of the moon.
• Planting by the signs of the zodiac.
Coupled with good gardening techniques, following the phases and signs can make your good garden even better.
Of the two and if you can only do one, following the phases of the moon is foremost. It’s simple: If you are planting vegetables that produce beneath the ground, then plant when the moon is in the dark phase.
Conversely, if the veggies produce above the ground plant when the moon is in the light phase
Deciding which is which is easy, too: If what you eat from the plant develops beneath the ground — like potatoes, onions, radishes, etc. — then plant when the moon is in the dark phase. If, however, the veggies develop above the ground, plant when the moon is in the light phase — tomatoes, beans, corn, squash for instance.
Don’t plant anything when a killing sign rules (Aries or Leo) and only flowers when Virgo and Libra — the flowering signs — are in force.
Dark moon: Folks are often confused about what phase the moon is in and it’s next to impossible to tell by just looking at the night sky, especially if it’s cloudy.
The dark moon is from the time of the full moon until the next new moon, when the moon is waning or growing smaller. We are in the dark phase of the moon now until the new moon on Jan. 21.
Light moon: This is the time from the new moon — or no moon visible in the clear night sky for a couple of nights — until the full moon.
During the rule of the light moon, the moon is waxing or growing larger, moving toward the full moon.
What can be confusing about the moon’s phases — light and dark — is that there are 14 days in each phase, so the changes break across the months. The moon calendar is a 28-day calendar, not 30 or 31 days like the calendars hanging on our walls (except for February with its 28 or 29 days).
The phases rotate across the year, and years: 14 days of light moon followed by 14 days of dark with the sequence being repeated uninterrupted. The moon pays no attention to the changes of the month.
Signs of the zodiac
This sounds a lot more complicated than it is. If you want to make it easy on yourself, all you need to do — and I don’t mean this egotistically — is plant when I say plant and don’t plant when I say, “stay on the porch.”
There are other folks who interpret this information differently than I do — usually not dramatically differently. For instance, planting charts in some books and almanacs don’t always agree either with me or each other and therefore there appears to be conflict.
As I’ve always said and written, the system I share with you is one I’ve found to work, established through my reading and studying, interviews with others, and experience in my own garden.
I feel good about my system’s effectiveness and I’m not going to debate the differences with others: This works for me, and I’ll share it as simply as I can with you, believing it will work to make your good garden even better. You are, of course, free to follow anything you like.
Simply put: If you plant above-ground producers when the light moon is in force and in one of the fertile signs, with good gardening practices you should experience an increased yield.
The same is true for below-ground producers in the dark of the moon in a fertile sign.
Now, let’s have a closer look.
Zodiac signs: There are 12 signs of the zodiac. From head to feet, they are: Aries (head), Taurus (neck), Gemini (arms), Cancer (breast), Leo (heart), Virgo (bowels), Libra (reins), Scorpio (secrets), Sagittarius (thighs), Capricorn (knees), Aquarius (legs) and Pisces (feet).
These signs rule in a 28-day cycle each month — just like the moon. The sign in force at the beginning of the month shows up again at the end of the month because of this rotation and since there are 28 days each month.
For example, January began with a single Taurus (neck) day — the same sign December ended with. Taurus will show up again for three days toward the end of the month, Jan. 27-29.
You’ll find this information on the “astrological chart” in most almanacs or online. This isn’t like horoscopes or the signs we were born under that “rule” the different months. These astrological signs rotate through each month and are primarily for planting and, as my Almanac says, “… other Almanac traditions.”
VERY fertile signs: The most fertile signs can be remembered by the acronym Signs Plant Thick Crops — or Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. Veggies planted in these signs and in the proper phase of the moon produce abundantly.
Killing signs are Aries and Leo. No planting when they are in force.
Fertile signs, which I used to term “so-so signs.” I have come to believe they are second only to the VERY fertile signs for planting. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius. I prefer to plant when the VERY fertile signs rule, but these are almost as good.
Flowering signs: Virgo and Libra. Plant flowers for blooms when they rule. Do not plant veggies unless you are planting for the blooms. There are virtual “horror stories” of those who’ve planted veggies in flowering signs. I will share some thru the year.
Bean and pea sign is Gemini that rules the arms.
When asked to explain the “why” of either the signs or phases, I’m at a loss for words: Why one sign is better than another for planting, for instance. I find myself looking back at the ageless wisdom of Ecclesiastes and writings from other ancient cultures.
Here’s the verse from Ecclesiastes 3: “To everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven …a time to plant and a time to pluck up what is planted …”
