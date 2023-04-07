Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, located at 2875 Flat Creek Road, is hosting a Sunrise Service Sunday at 8 a.m.

Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt with more than 500 eggs.

