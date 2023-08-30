Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, along with Rev. Larry Sowders Jr. (pastor), will celebrate 165 years with their annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m.

There will be special music, and former pastor Rev. Clint Walker will be the guest speaker. A potluck dinner will follow the service.

