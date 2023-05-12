POKEY_2021-471.jpeg

Pokey Lafarge will bring his band to the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20. (Photo submitted)

Diversely talented Pokey Lafarge will bring his band to the Grand Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, after a successful European Tour.

Lafarge, who was born in Bloomington, Illinois, in 1983, was nicknamed Pokey by his mother for always taking his time. After graduating high school, he hitchhiked to Los Angeles, where he was a street busker and then moved on to live in Asheville, Austin and Chicago.

Chicago Farmer.png

Chicago Farmer will open the Frankfort concert for Lafarge on May 20. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription