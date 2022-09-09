Church Women United (CWU) will host its Human Rights Celebration at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at First Baptist Church on the corner of Clinton and High streets in downtown Frankfort.

The program includes a devotional, music by Aundrea Owens and features Ed Powe, from Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort (FORR) who will speak about the ongoing work of race and related issues in the city and county.

