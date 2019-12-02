"Ripped From the Headlines: a Civil Civic Conversation" will convene at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Paul Sawyier Public Library.
The discussion group, which meets the first Monday of each month, is cosponsored by the library and The State Journal.
This month's topic is presidential impeachment.
Citizens interested in civil discourse about controversial political topics of the times are encouraged to participate. Divergent viewpoints are welcomed and encouraged. Participants are asked to be respectful of opinions that differ from their own.