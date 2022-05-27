FCHS Trinity Updike, Regent Bond, WHHS Anna Quarles certificates held.jpg

From left, Franklin County High School senior Trinity Updike, Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Carolyn Bond and Western Hills High School senior Anna Quarles pose with their “DAR Good Citizen” certificates. (Photo submitted)

The Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recognized Western Hills High School senior Anna Quarles and Franklin County High School senior Trinity Updike as the 2021-2022 DAR Good Citizen award recipients during a recent DAR Youth Awards Ceremony in Frankfort.

Judges selected WHHS’ Anna Quarles’ entry as the overall chapter winner, sponsored by the Susannah Hart Shelby Chapter, to advance in the DAR Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest.

Each school nominated an outstanding senior as its “DAR Good Citizen” based on qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Carolyn Bond, Chapter Regent, awarded each DAR Good Citizen with a certificate, official pin, poster, wallet card and chapter gift.

Anna Quarles, nominated by WHHS guidance counselor Lori Vanover, is the daughter of Meg and J.D. Quarles. Trinity Updike, nominated by FCHS guidance counselor Robin Lawhorn, is the daughter of Tina Updike and Brian Warner. Both students plan to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall.

