Quilts of Valor (QOV) presented quilts to two local veterans on Saturday.

QOV is an organization that honors veterans who have honorably served the country by giving them a quilt as a way "to say thank you," Jeanne Hansen, QOV coordinator, said.

The first quilt was presented to Bill Sadler, a WWII veteran. The second quilt was presented to Kennith Dotson, a Korean War veteran. 

For further information on Quilts of Valor please contact Hansen at

Jeanne.qov@yahoo.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription