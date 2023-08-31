090223_SuperMoon_submitted.jpg

The supermoon rises over Frankfort Tuesday evening. (Photo by Andrew Tippett)

A rare blue supermoon — the closest full moon of the year — dazzled stargazers Wednesday night.

Saturn joined the celestial spectacle, visible alongside the moon, at least where skies were clear.

