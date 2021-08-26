For the month of September, Josephine Sculpture Park’s artist-in-residence will share a global artist experience with visitors by internationally acclaimed artist Andréa Stanislav.
JSP is known for being Kentucky’s only sculpture park, sharing more than 70 artworks across 30 acres of reclaimed Kentucky farmland. Stanislav’s piece will be a new addition — a multi-layered, participatory performance shared at Symphonic Stroll, an event with the Lexington Philharmonic and the Kentucky Dance Academy, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18.
It is difficult to define Stanislav’s piece. Her work is without borders or limits — "Reflect" has been performed several times across the globe, from St. Petersburg, Russia, to New York City. The intent of the piece is to create a relationship with viewers who become participants in the transaction — an act that lives on with the participant, the artist and future sites where the work is exhibited.
“Reflect has several parts to it,” Stanislav said. “At JSP, dancers will perform in costumes adorned with hundreds of mirror pin-back buttons. As they dance, they will engage viewers who see their reflections.
"The viewer's photo will be taken, put on a button, and back on the dancer's costume used at a later performance. The viewers watch and ultimately become a permanent part of the art and a participant, as they take the mirror button out into the world, and it lives on.
"This act is filmed, and will be on exhibit in the park as an installation in 2022. The dancers' costumes will also become an exhibit. This will travel to other museums around the world. Artist, dancer, viewer, sculptures in the park, the landscape, exhibit goer — all engage and migrate together, into the future.”
Symphonic Stroll will be an evening of art, nature and discovery. Visitors will find ensembles from LexPhil performing next to sculptures across the park, along with the KDA dancers.
Timed entry allows visitors to have an intimate and safe outdoor experience, in light of continuing concerns of COVID-19 variants.
“We want this to be accessible," Melanie VanHouten, founding director of JSP, said. "It’s not a suit and tie event. Bring the kids and hike throughout the park. You’ll be drawn by music. You’ll see the dancers in their glittering costumes.
"You can grab a drink and some food and eat under the stars. It’s going to be a pretty special night, unlike any event we’ve ever had before.”
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under. Children under 2 are free. Refreshments will be available for purchase from West Sixth Brewing and food trucks.
“We’re also looking for volunteers to help coordinate the event,” Jeri Howell, JSP program director, said. “Shifts are only two hours. You get a free event T-shirt with artwork by Cricket Press, and complimentary admission to the event outside your shift.
"We love our volunteers. We have a great group of people who are part of the JSP family and make these events possible. We only have two full-time staff members, so it’s a big help to us.”
Learn more about the event at josephinesculpturepark.org or call the LexPhil box office at 859-233-4226 or email tickets@lexphil.org.
