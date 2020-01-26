"Reforming Criminal Justice in Kentucky" is planned from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Kentucky State University's Cooperative Extension Building, 400 E. Main St.
The forum is sponsored by The Women's Network and Together Frankfort and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth. Topics to be covered by a panel of speakers will be "Re-entry Services for Inmates," "Legislation on Voting Restoration Eligibility" and "Reforming Pretrial Release Requirements."
Light refreshments will be served at the Forum. For more information about the event, which is free and open to all, contact Barbara Hadley Smith at belhs43@gmail.com.