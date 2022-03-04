ReganTaylor151-.jpg

Regan Taylor, 8. (Photo submitted)

Regan Taylor, 8, daughter of Allyson Cox Taylor and Greg Taylor of Frankfort, recently returned from the International Modeling and Talent Association (IMTA) competition in Los Angeles.

IMTA is an international convention focusing on acting, modeling, singing, dancing and songwriting. More than 1,000 contestants represented model/talent agencies throughout the United States.

Regan received honorable mentions for monologue, TV beauty commercial and screen test. She was also a part of Images' team fashion competition, which received first runner-up.

"Regan Taylor is a natural entertainer," Janie Olmstead, owner of Images Model and Talent Agency, in Lexington, said. "Her amazing personality will be the key to her success."

