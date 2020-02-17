061219_relay02.jpg
Bags lit for the luminaria ceremony held at the 2018 Franklin County Relay for Life. (Photo submitted)

A meeting for those interested in joining or forming a Relay For Life team or just learning about Relay For Life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Holly Hill Church of Christ.

For more information, follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RelayForLifeOfFranklinCountyKy/.  

