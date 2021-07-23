Editors note: This is the second part of a six-part series leading up to the Women's Equality Celebration on Aug. 21 in downtown Frankfort.
During the 19th Century the word “suffrage” — meaning the right or privilege of voting — gained unexpectedly widespread attention when the word woman was added. In fact, from 1848 on, suffrage for women was viciously opposed for 72 years. The road to the vote for women was a long, hard battle. It began with a simple little convention, quickly planned and brought to reality, in the small New York town of Seneca Falls.
Pleased with the success of their convention, the organizers were stunned by the immediate negative response of national newspapers. The Rochester Democrat, for example, said: "The great effort seemed to be to bring out some new, impracticable, absurd, and ridiculous proposition, and the greater its absurdity the better." The Worcester (Mass.) Telegraph, even more outraged, sarcastically called it an insurrection: "A female Convention has just been held at Seneca Falls, N.Y., at which was adopted a 'declaration of rights,' setting forth among other things, that 'all men and women are created equal, and endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights.'” The list of grievances which the Amazons exhibit, concludes by expressing a determination to insist that woman shall have “immediate admission to all the rights and privileges which belong to them as citizens of the United States. This is bolting with a vengeance.
Elizabeth Cady Stanton, one of the main organizers of the convention, responded with her own brand of sarcasm: "For those who do not yet understand the real objects of our recent convention at Seneca Falls, I would state that we did not meet to discuss fashions, customs, or dress, the rights or duties of man, nor the propriety of the sexes changing positions, but simply our own inalienable rights, our duties, our true sphere. …. We think a man has quite enough in this life to find out his own individual callings, without being taxed to decide where every woman belongs."
In 1851 — providentially — Elizabeth Cady Stanton met Susan B. Anthony, and a lasting partnership was immediately formed. Together, the two women dedicated the next fifty years of their lives to the quest for women’s equality. Though neither lived to see their goal attained, without their efforts it is doubtful the goal would have been reached as soon as it was — in 1920.
After Anthony’s death in 1906, flowers were often left at her gravesite to honor her work. Later it became a tradition for women to place an “I voted” sticker on Anthony’s tombstone. Over a century later, by 2016 — with a woman running for president and the 19th Amendment centennial just four years away — this tradition had become nationally known, and thousands of women and men came to pay their respects, placing their "I voted" sticker on Anthony’s tombstone.
As the tradition became more widely known, women across the nation were inspired to discover their own local suffragists, and to honor them. In Frankfort, a number of women adopted the custom, honoring local suffragist Emma Guy Cromwell. In 2020, the centennial year, more Frankfort suffragists were similarly honored, and the project gained momentum.
A plan for permanent markers honoring historical suffragists was recently initiated by Mary Ann Burch and soon grew into a community project. A medallion designed by Sallie Clay Lanham, great-granddaughter of Kentucky suffragist Mary Barr Clay, includes 36 stars to represent the 36 states that ratified the 19th Amendment. The medallion also has stripes symbolizing the United States, and the words “Votes for Women” and “Kentucky.” This year 25 people will be honored with a medallion permanently placed at their gravesites.
Mark your calendar to join us Aug. 21 for an all-day celebration in Frankfort to honor the national, state, and local women who fought, and won, the battle for women’s right to vote. The day will begin with a guided tour at Frankfort cemetery. Watch for more details coming soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.