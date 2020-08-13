Exactly a hundred years ago this month, the states completed their ratification of the 19th Amendment, recognizing for the first time women’s right to vote. This milestone of equality was achieved a 131 years after the nation’s founding.
The first serious mention of the voting franchise for women was at the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention in western New York state. The next 72 years would see many more conventions, petitions, congressional hearings, divisions over tactics, divisions over racism, marches, protests and “silent sentinel“ pickets in front of the White House. All were aimed at overcoming the countless barriers to ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.
The members of Congress had the opportunity to include women in the 15th Amendment, and could have had woman suffrage as the 16th, 17th, or even the 18th amendments. But they didn’t. Through those decades the suffragists faced endless obstacles — such as distillers afraid that women allowed to vote would support temperance (the 18th Amendment) and hurt liquor sales; manufacturers’ fear that voting women would press for laws protecting child labor and advocating better pay and working conditions for women; and the longstanding comfort zone of church and male dominated society that woman was best kept in her place, out of sight and silent.
Now, let’s go back 100 years, to August 1920. After Washington became the 35th state to ratify the amendment in March of that year, there was a long dry spell of no ratifications by any state. Delaware and nine southern states all voted no. Vermont and Connecticut refused to call special sessions.
Florida legislators didn’t even bother to vote on the matter. So the decision of whether 26,000,000 American women would become voting citizens came down to a final vote in one state, Tennessee. In August 1920, all eyes in the nation were on Tennessee.
This history is little known but it was a true battle royal. Thousands of suffragists, anti-suffragists, legislators, newspaper reporters and gawkers converged on Nashville, all prepared for the showdown.
It would come to be known as the War of the Roses because each suffragist wore a yellow rose and the antis wore red roses. With the suffs, antis and legislators all wearing their preferred color, everyone could see who supported the amendment and who did not.
Tennessee’s special session began Aug. 9, 1920, and the next nine days would be dramatic from beginning to end, with not a minute to feel secure until the last vote had been cast. Though a latecomer into the suffrage controversy, Tennessee had a strong suffrage organization and a goodly number of supportive men who had fought mightily for the woman’s vote. Now finally, with this dramatic showdown vote, the Amendment would either become the law of the land … or leave women to start working all over again for their right to vote.
There were many heroes that day, but two stand out for without them women might still be fighting for the vote. Banks Turner changed his vote, which brought the vote to a tie: 48-48. Another round of ballots would be needed. Tension mounted.
Then young Harry Burn received a letter from his mother:
Dear Son, Hurrah and vote for suffrage! Don’t keep them in doubt. Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt put the “rat” in ratification.
Harry thought of his father voting while his college educated mother could not. Realizing that without his vote the amendment would not pass, Harry Burn voted yes and ratification of woman suffrage carried 49 to 47. After 72 years the long decades of struggle were over.
U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby signed the document on Aug. 26, 1920, and the 19th Amendment guaranteeing woman suffrage became law throughout the USA.
Challenges were immediate, all the way to the Supreme Court. On Feb. 27, 1922, the U.S. Supreme Court, by unanimous vote, dismissed the challenge to the 19th Amendment, and Kentucky’s Justice Louis Brandeis wrote the affirming opinion.
With the COVID-19 virus having placed a hold on programs and events to celebrate this important centennial (Aug. 26, 2020), a smaller and safer celebration with a Woman Suffrage Walk in Frankfort will be offered from Tuesday, Aug. 18, through Tuesday, Aug. 26.
There will be boards of information on display at 10 locations looping through downtown Frankfort, with the Kentucky History Center at one end and Liberty Hall Historic Site at the other. The display boards will walk viewers through a historical timeline, beginning with Station One in front of the History Center.
Take a walk and look for the five Kentucky Suffragist banners on Broadway Street.
Sylvia Coffey is a member of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Chorus initiative in Frankfort. She can be reached at scoffey7@mis.net.
