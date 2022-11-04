GWinston SJ copy.jpg

George Winston will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Grand Theatre. Call 502-352-7469 or visit thegrandky.com to inquire about tickets. (Photo submitted)

In fall 2012, George Winston’s 40-year career of selling 15 million albums came to an abrupt and absolute life-alternating halt. During a Sept. 12 Idaho performance, Winston barely made it through the show, laying down on his dressing room floor and then being rushed to the emergency room.

Blood tests showed a dangerous loss of healthy blood cells, a textbook “myelodysplastic syndrome” and led to his transfer to the City of Hope Cancer Hospital in Duarte, California.

