In fall 2012, George Winston’s 40-year career of selling 15 million albums came to an abrupt and absolute life-alternating halt. During a Sept. 12 Idaho performance, Winston barely made it through the show, laying down on his dressing room floor and then being rushed to the emergency room.
Blood tests showed a dangerous loss of healthy blood cells, a textbook “myelodysplastic syndrome” and led to his transfer to the City of Hope Cancer Hospital in Duarte, California.
There renowned blood cancer doctor, Stephen J. Forman gave Winston a bone marrow transplant in November, which saved his life. By early 2013, while gaining strength at City of Hope, Winston began playing the piano in the hospital auditorium every night. While there he wrote and recorded 59 songs. “Spring Carousel” — A Cancer Research Benefit, his 14th album was released March 31, 2017.
He has also done three major benefit albums including a 9/11 Tribute, 2006 Louisiana hurricane relief and 2012 Louisiana wetlands album. Seven albums have been certified as Platinum.
Winston has also created a Doors tribute album, “Night Divides the Day — The Music of The Doors” for his beloved Jim Morrison and the Doors, and several tribute pieces for Peanuts creator Vince Guaraldi including the album “Linus & Lucy — The Music of Vince Guaraldi.”
Since “Spring Carousel,” Winston released “Restless Wind” in 2019 and after a brief respite as a COVID-vulnerable individual, “Night” in May of 2022. “Night” plays on Winston’s composition schedule with his work between midnight and 7 a.m.
Winston presents the animals of the night on the album along with his own habits. “Night” features four original compositions by Winston along with Allen Toussaint’s “Freedom for the Stallion” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”
The Grand is a fundraiser by Winston for Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief with a portion of his proceeds donated to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Your donation can be made to appalachianky.org/flood. The Grand Theatre’s Board will also make a donation in support of Flood Relief.
At presstime, the George Winston show is virtually sold out. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Contact the ticket office at 502-352-7469 or visit 312 W. Main St. Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. or online at thegrandky.com for tickets.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
