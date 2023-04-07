Journey, an American rock band formed in San Francisco in 1973, released music from the 70s through the 80s. Journey became one of the most successful groups with songs like “Don’t Stop, Believing,” “Open Arms” and “Faithfully.” They had numerous albums, huge sales and 19 top 40 singles.
Things changed when Steve Perry, Journey's initial lead singer, left due to health reasons. Journey has replaced Perry several times.
Although Journey continues to tour, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, has become the gold standard of Journey tribute bands. Resurrection is based in Nashville and plays numerous shows around the country recreating Journey’s songs to the letter, creating the full experience of a 1980s Journey concert.
With all of the dynamic energy and performance skills made possible by a cadre of great Nashville musicians, Journey comes alive on the stage.
Resurrection reproduces the sights and sounds of Journey and captivates its audience back into the glorious age of arena rock. Resurrection has garnered attention from Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to huge shows at the Fraze Pavilion and AT&T Park (parenthetical home of the San Francisco Giants,) U.S. Cellular Field where the Chicago White Sox play, as well as various Hard Rock casinos.
Even Steve Perry and other Journey lovers have witnessed the show, produced by Resurrection, which garners rave reviews as to the faithful reproduction of the band.
Resurrection has limited tickets available ranging in price from $25-$45. The show is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22. It is sponsored by Chip and Anne Banks and C. Christopher Hill and Associates.
For additional information and tickets, visit thegrandky.com or contact the ticket office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday at 502-352-7469.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.
