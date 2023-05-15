St. John AME Church will host Family and Friends Day Sunday at the church located at 210 Clinton St., Frankfort.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Byron Moore, senior pastor at Greater Bethel AME Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Dinner will be served after the service.
About Moore
Moore is a native of Detroit. He has a diverse background that has prepared him to serve the diverse needs of the ecclesiastical and geographical communities, according to a press release.
Moore has served as the Chairman of the Social Action and Ministerial Efficiency Committee and is the Chairman of the Finance Commission for the 13th Episcopal District of the AME Church. He was also elected to serve on the Episcopal Committee, representing the 13th Episcopal District at the denomination’s previous General Conference.
Moore has served as an instructor for incoming candidates in the ministerial process, teaching classes on Homiletics, the study of preaching. He has served as a Conference Trustee in the West Tennessee Annual Conference and also as the Chair for the Committee on Ministerial Orders in the South Memphis District of the West Tennessee Conference.
He is the immediate past Vice President of the Black Clergy Collaborative of Memphis. Moore also served as an Executive Board Member of the Metropolitan Inter-faith Association, where faith communities are united across demographic lines through service.
Moore is also an active and founding member of the Memphis Inter-Faith Coalition for Action and Hope (MICAH), an organization comprised of over 50 faith and labor organizations designed to bring economic and social justice to Memphis.
Moore has previously pastored St. James A.M.E. Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, the Historic Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Detroit, Michigan, Vernon Chapel A.M.E. Church in Flint, Michigan, and most recently, the Saint Andrew AME Church in Memphis, Tennessee. In the six years of his pastoral ministry at St. James, the financial stewardship and church membership more than tripled, and the active ministries and organizations more than quadrupled.
While serving at the Historic Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Detroit, he led the church in the development of its first 501c3, Ebenezer Community & Cultural Center (EC3), to provide services to the underserved population of midtown Detroit and also served as the majority partner in a back-to-school campaign providing assistance to underserved families.
While serving at Vernon Chapel A.M.E. Church in Flint, Michigan, Moore was a critical leader in addressing the Flint Water Crisis, which resulted in a confrontation with the Governor’s office about accountability for this crisis and bringing to the forefront the health risks of Flint citizens.
During his tenure at Saint Andrew, Moore led the congregation through the COVID-19 pandemic, acquired properties in the geographical footprint of the church, and initiated a capital campaign that allowed the gymnasium and Community Life Center of the church to be refurbished and enhanced for greater ministry impact.
Moore has a passion for the church and the community in which it sits. This passion was acknowledged when the Men of Distinction awarded him the Outstanding Service Award for community service and leadership; the Richard Allen Award for service and activism, and he was honored as the Pastor of the Year by both the Michigan Annual Conference and West Tennessee Annual Conference Lay Organizations of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Moore also received acknowledgment from Flint’s former mayor Karen Weaver, when she honored him by giving him the key to the city of Flint, acknowledging his activism in the community.
Moore’s effective leadership and desire for change in the church and community are evidenced by the organizations and involvement in which he has actively participated. As a result of Moore’s active participation in the St. Paul, Minnesota, community, the St. Paul City Council acknowledged his and his wife’s work by designating Oct. 18 as Rev. Byron and Rev. Sharon Moore Day in St. Paul.
Moore graduated from Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. He holds a master’s degree in pastoral counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary in Ashland, Ohio, and was bestowed the Honorary Doctorate from the Tennessee School of Religion and is presently pursuing the Doctor of Ministry Degree at the New York Theological Seminary with an emphasis in social justice and an expected graduation date of June 2024.
His belief in education also led him to be selected as the student recruiter for Ashland Theological Seminary and elected the Vice President of its Alumni Association, a position from which he later withdrew because of his assignment to pastor out of state.
Moore is an active member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., and is the past Chaplain for the Sigma Lambda Lambda Chapter in Memphis, Tennessee.
Moore is married to the Rev. Sharon D. Moore, an ordained Itinerant Elder in the A.M.E. Church, and the former executive pastor of St. Andrew A.M.E. Church. She is his co-partner in marriage and ministry, and he considers her to be his biggest blessing and absolute best friend.
They are the blessed parents of three children, Candace, Chloe and Caleb Moore.
