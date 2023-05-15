St. John AME Church will host Family and Friends Day Sunday at the church located at 210 Clinton St., Frankfort. 

The service will begin at 11 a.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Byron Moore, senior pastor at Greater Bethel AME Church in Nashville, Tennessee. Dinner will be served after the service.

Download PDF Saint John AME Church Friends and Family Day Flyer_Event_May 21_2021.pdf

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription