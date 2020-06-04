"Father, forgive them for they not what they do." — Jesus Christ
Warning: I will attempt to describe some of Jesus’ last few hours leading up to the crucifixion. I know and understand that I can in no way convey everything that our Lord went through. My words pale in comparison to what really occurred. This will probably be my most challenging piece yet.
Dear reader, I need you to use your imagination on this one. We will imagine that we are Jesus. Let's put ourselves in Jesus’ sandals. Let’s attempt to figure out what was going on in his mind. Here we go!
Dear reader, you are in perfect fellowship with the Father. The devil has tempted you in every way imaginable. The devil has offered you unlimited money, sex, power and fame. Yet, even though you were tempted, you chose the way of God every time.
You introduced a new way of living to the world. You showed the world the inexhaustible power of the kingdom of God. Some embraced it, but many hated it, especially the Roman government.
At 33½ years old, you were by far the most famous person in the world. You chose to use your fame to continuously spread a message of grace, faith, hope and love. Along the way, you discovered something in the old testament scriptures.
There is talk of a savior that must come as a sacrifice to save the world. This savior must have sinless blood. In fact, you discover that this saviour is actually you.
Even though you have not committed an error of any kind, you are the only one that qualifies to die on the cross. You sense that the time is coming very, very soon. What are you thinking? How do you feel?
Have you ever had a close friend that started acting “funny?” Things just don’t seem right anymore. You haven’t done anything. You pray for this purpose everyday. You have been a mentor to this person. You have blessed their spirit, soul and body, yet, you have a strange feeling that their allegiance doesn’t lie with you anymore.
One night, you were with your same group of friends and you notice that “one” isn’t around anymore. Deep down in your spirit, you sense the time is at hand. You go and pray to the Father to make sure that this is truly His will.
The pressure is so great that you experience a medical condition called hematidrosis. This is when a human actually sweats blood. This is caused by extreme physical or emotional stress. The Father has made it plain for the final time … this is your fate.
Then, suddenly, your “one friend” appears out of nowhere. He greets you, but you can see the deception in his eyes. He brought company. He handed you over to the same group of people that has resisted your ministry from day one.
You are not mad. Somehow, you expected this.
Dear reader, how does betrayal feel? There is too much on the line. You have to quickly forgive your friend.
You find yourself in front of the leader of your country. He can’t find any fault with you. He knows that you are innocent as well. When he asked you do you have anything to say. You say nothing. For you were born for such a time as this.
There are mobs of people that are screaming for your death. They have been lied to. None of their accusations hold any merit. The time has arrived.
After being blindfolded, the leaders of the church began to punch you in your face. They laugh at you and call you all kinds of very bad words.
Next, they spit all over your face. Their saliva ran down from the top of your head and dripped off of your beard. Then they tied you down at the whipping post.
They have an instrument called the cat of nine tails. It is a whip that splits into nine ends that have metal hooks on the end. Not only does the whipping part hurt, but the hooks pull your flesh from your body. This they did to you 39 times. There isn’t much of your back left.
The ground is covered in your blood. The pain is indescribable. They place a crown on your head that is made of thorns. Now there is flesh blood that is running down your bruised, saliva covered face.
Dear reader, at any time, you can call the angels of heaven to come and rescue you. However, you want to please God. This isn’t about you. It’s about all of mankind.
Finally, you are nailed to an old rugged cross. The crowds of people are still mocking and condemning you. You look down and see your mother weeping uncontrollably.
Then the unimaginable happened — the sin of the world comes on you. Every evil, inhumane and wicked work invades your spirit. At this point, you no longer look like a human, (Isaiah 52:13). You look like something from a horror film.
Next, you experience the absolute worse feeling ever … your Father God turns his back on you. For the first time ever you are without the presence of God.
Dear reader, it is getting very difficult to breathe. You start to come in and out of consciousness. You muster the strength to say your final words — will you call for the angels? Will you try to persuade the crowd you didn’t do anything? Will say something mean to the crowd?
You remain true to your core principles — you love no matter what. Your last words are a prayer on behalf of your enemies.
Father, forgive them for they know now what they do!
Dear reader, we made it! If you are a Christian, this same powerful Jesus lives on the inside of you. His love is on the inside of you. His grace and mercy is on the inside of you. You have the power to forgive anyone of anything.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.