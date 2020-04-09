"I believe that your breakthrough is on the other end of you forgiving & blessing your enemies." — Ron Moore Jr.
On July 30, 2012, a famous rapper released an album called "God forgives, I don’t." This was a very successful album that sold over 218,000 copies in the first week. Just three months later, it was certified Gold. The album went on to be Grammy nominated.
In the book of Genesis, the Bible first describes the devil as being subtil. Another word for subtil is crafty or sneaky. At times that is exactly how the spirit of unforgiveness works.
Everything can look fine on the outside towards a person, but on the inside you may be raging against that person. What they did to you was absolutely wrong. They lied to you. They cheated on you. They stole from you. They hurt your kids. No matter the case, you must forgive. I didn’t say trust. I said forgive.
Why do I have to forgive?
First, Jesus said, “But if ye do not forgive, neither will your Father which is in heaven forgive your trepasses” (Mark 11:26).
When I think of all the times that I have messed up, fallen short and just flat out sinned, I need for the Lord to forgive me. Second, when we refuse to forgive, it messes with our faith. Faith is how you receive everything from God.
The Bible says that faith is our servant. When we pray, faith goes to work on what we have prayed for. If we allow unforgiveness to come into our heart, the force of faith has to retract and put pressure on our heart to repent and forgive.
That blessing that you have prayed for is in limbo. Unfortunately, this can go on for years and decades. Some people will go to their graves refusing to forgive and wondering why they never could get over the hump. They will wonder why things never worked out.
Will you let your pride get in the way of your blessings? Again, they were absolutely wrong. You have a destiny in God. God is trying to take you to new levels.
The devil is not going to just let you progress without trying to stop you. Often, he will attack you with those closest to you.
Keep a heart full of love. Keep praying. Keep praising. Not only does God forgive, but you should too.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
