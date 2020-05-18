We have only begun to scratch the surface of God’s great grace that He has bestowed upon us. Every good thing about us is because of God’s sweet grace.
It’s even by grace that we are saved. Perhaps the most fascinating concept of this thing called grace is forgiveness. There were times in my life when I didn’t want anything to do with God. I wouldn’t have ever admitted it.
However, my actions and the way I lived my life were not giving God any glory. The Bible tells us that “while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
So let's get this straight. Before we did any good thing for God he had already given us the most precious gift in the world — Jesus. That is what I call love. God’s love is different from man’s love.
Man’s love is often contingent upon foreseeable reimbursement. In other words, I will scratch your back now, but you better be able to scratch my back later. God’s love is the exact opposite.
God’s love is a selfless, giving love that requires nothing in return. God’s love will often go into the most uncomfortable places to bring light and comfort to those in need.
Since we live in an evil, selfish world God’s love can seem too good to be true. That’s why I believe some people have trouble accepting God’s love and grace. Life has dealt some people some very bad hands, and then they hear news about someone that loves them to no limit.
This someone wants to repair all the damage that life has given them. He wants to heal their pain and provide for their needs. On top of all that this person has the power to forgive them of every sin they have ever committed or is going commit. See what I mean by sounding too good to be true?
What does the Bible say about forgiving and forgetting? I have heard some people say that if you really forgive then you will forget. I have heard some say that I will forgive, but I will never forget.
Unfortunately, I have heard some say I will never forgive — that is very dangerous territory. The Bible instructs us to forgive: point, blank, period.
Within the context of forgiveness I have never found anything about forgetting. If your mind is in its correct working order then you shouldn’t be forgetting things anyway. So to say that we should forgive and forget is not realistic.
Now, when we choose to genuinely walk in the love of God and forgive those that have wronged us something supernatural happens! His love will remove the sting out of what happened to you. So while you may remember the trauma the pain of it doesn’t affect you anymore.
Many of you remember what happened to my family in September 2019. My wife and little daughter were at Kroger. When my wife returned to her car she discovered a racial slur written on her driver’s side door.
Obviously, we were both very disturbed. This ordeal caused us much discomfort. By the next morning, I shared this painful occurrence with my Facebook friends and my wife and I both prayed for the perpetrator.
Let's fast forward months later to the perpetrator’s court date. I asked to talk with the man that caused my family so much pain. They put us in a small room. My wife and I were on one side of the table and the man and his lawyer were on the other.
His lawyer began to tell us about the hardships that this had caused his client (embarrassment, loss wages/job, etc.) Next, the man apologized to us. We let him know that we had already prayed for him, but I wanted to pray again. He obliged.
My wife and I prayed for the man and I let him know that this day Jesus Christ has shown you great mercy.
As our names were called by the District Attorney, all four of us approached the judge. The D.A. gave me his recommendation and asked me if I think the penalty should be more severe.
I recommended to the D.A. that every charge be dropped and that the man should be free to go. Unfortunately, that was not allowed to be an option.
We still have not forgotten about the incident. We will probably never forget it, but by the grace and love of God we don’t feel the sting of it.
The pain has been removed. Thank you Jesus!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
