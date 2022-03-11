"Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospers." (3 John: 2)
Perhaps no disciple had a revelation of the love of Jesus like John. Scripture tells us that, at times, He would actually lay his head on Jesus’ chest because he was so drawn by His love.
Other times we see in scripture that John actually referred to himself as the “one whom Jesus loved.” Jesus has that love for all of us. We need to be more like John and realize that we are the ones whom Jesus loves!
It’s no wonder that when Jesus was on the cross, He chose John to be the one to take care of His mother.
Let’s look at what John wrote in third John 2. He writes that his number one wish (another version says PRAYS) is for us to be financially blessed and to be healthy. I believe that this is the very heartbeat of God. Why? Remember, among many things, God is a father. He wants to see His children to be blessed.
I would like to draw attention to the last part of the verse. It’s hard to be truly blessed without good health. All the possessions in the world don't matter if your health won’t let you enjoy them.
Why does a parent grab a BandAid when a child has a cut on his/her finger? Why do we run to the store for cough medicine for our children? Why do we make sure our kids wear a jacket in the colder months? The answer is simple.
We want our children to be as healthy as possible. We want them to enjoy life.
In like manner, God wants the same for His children — us. He desires to see His children healed in every aspect of life.
In this series, we will look at what the Bible says about healing. Healing is available for us today. It is an expression of God’s great love. Be healed!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
