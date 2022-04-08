Gift certificate

This is the second column of a series of columns titled "Be Healed." Read the first column here.

Just go along with me on this. Let’s say that Jesus is your next door neighbor. Of course, He is the best neighbor that you have ever had.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

He is kind and compassionate and always willing to talk. For your birthday, He gives you a gift certificate to your favorite restaurant. If it were me, He would give me a gift certificate to Paula Deen's restaurant. It is my favorite place to eat. It tastes just like grandma’s Sunday dinner.

Gift certificates make the best gifts. You just have to have an idea of what a person is into and they can choose for themselves what they want. The gift has already been paid for.

The possessor of the certificate can walk into the business where the certificate can be used with full confidence that they have X amount of purchasing power. They can’t be denied. They can’t be turned away. Why? The certificate says so!

All too often we, as Christians, want to limit or marginalize the work of our Lord Jesus on the cross. Don’t get me wrong. Salvation is the most important thing or decision that anyone can make. However, we even tend to limit the word Salvation to someone getting saved or being born again.

Let’s dive into what that word really means. Salvation in the Greek language is the word soteria. Saved in the Greek language is the word sozo. Not only do these words mean to have a new life in Christ, but they also mean safety, healed, prosperity and having a piece of mind.

Yes, healing is a part of the benefit package that comes from being saved.

Again, that’s not taught enough. We major on the “new life” part, but there is more to it.

Jesus died for you and I on the cross. Let's go after all that He died for. The Lord has given us a gift certificate and it’s called the sozo certificate. The healing promises that we find in the Bible are our certificates. When we go to God in prayer for healing, just remember that your healing has been paid for.

"Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed." — 1 Peter 2:24

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

