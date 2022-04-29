Editors note: This is the third column of a series titled "Be Healed." Read the first column here and the second column here.
For most of us, we will have to take some type of medicine at one time or another. Whether it is simple cold medicine or something as severe as chemotherapy, chances are we'll need some type of medication in our lives.
I believe in the medical community and doctors. I believe a doctor is a calling.
My faith is in God, and God uses doctors as well as His divine power.
In some Christian circles, the medical community is portrayed as worldly or almost anti-God. They view healing as something that can only come from supernatural occurrences.
Nothing is further from the truth. Doctors should be for the preservation of life. I believe that doctors are from God. Now, there are always imposters in anything. Of course there are doctors and medical companies that have wrong motives. However, that doesn’t make the community bad.
"My son, attend to my words; incline your ear to my sayings. Let them not depart from your eyes; keep them in the middle of your heart. For they are life unto those that find them, and health to all their flesh." — Proverbs 4: 20-22
This passage of scripture gives us fantastic insight on one aspect of the Word of God. First, His Word must become a daily routine in our lives just as eating and sleeping. It is absolutely vital that we incorporate His Word into every part of our lives.
Next, it says that His Word will bring health to our flesh. That word health actually means medicine. His Word is our medicine.
We must not confuse God’s Word as just sound. The Bible tells us that His Word is alive. Jesus tells us that His Word is seed. A seed may not appear to look like much, but we know once it is planted the power is released.
It is the same with the Word of God. That is why God tells us to keep the Word in our eyes and mouth. Soon enough we will start to believe what His Word says and BOOM–there is the power!
When we look, speak and meditate on God’s healing promises we are actually taking spiritual medicine. One of the coolest things about God’s medicine is that there is no such thing as an overdose. The more you take, the better off you will be!
Well, what about our natural medications? I say take them too. The goal is to get healed and to stay healthy. Take your meds.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
