"No man that warreth entangles himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier." (2 Tim 2:4)
Entanglement! This one word has set a blaze throughout the ever increasing social media word!
For those who may not know, an established R&B singer announced that he had an affair with a very famous, married actress. The actress is married to another famous, prominent actor. For years, they have allegedly had an “open marriage.” In fact the actress has a podcast and had her husband has been on as a guest.
He asked her about the alleged fling, and she responded that she did have an “entanglement” with the R&B singer.
2 Tim 2:4 talks about how when a soldier is involved in a war that the soldier is careful not to get entangled with certain things. During a war, the enemy is trying to eliminate the opposition. If the soldier doesn’t have precision focus, then chances are the soldier will be exterminated, and thus, cause a crippling effect on his camp.
When you got saved, you became enlisted into God’s army. There’s a war going on. However, this isn’t a war with guns and bombs. This is a spiritual war.
We must use the power of our words, prayer and praise to thwart the devil’s wicked agenda. That’s why God warns us to beware of entanglement. When we are entangled in something it is impossible to give the primary task at hand our total focus.
We cannot afford to let our guard down during this war. The minute we do, casualties will no doubt be the outcome.
I absolutely enjoy fishing, but sometimes my poles become entangled in the back of my SUV. When this happens the poles are no good. They can't function the way that they are designed. I have to spend precious time trying to untangle the fishing lines.
The same goes for you. Sometimes, we can get involved in things that God never led us to. We can get tangled in situations or people that were never supposed to be a part of our destiny.
Meanwhile, there is a war going on and the army of God needs all hands on deck.
Don't get entangled!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
