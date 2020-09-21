Editors note: This is the fourth column in a four-part series about entanglement. Read the first column here, the second column here and the third column here.
"No man that wars entangles with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who has chosen him to be a soldier."
— 2 Timothy 2:4
The spirit of Martha
"Now it came to pass as they went, that he entered into a certain village: and a certain woman named Matha received him into her house. And, she had a sister called Mary, which also sat at Jesus’ feet and heard his word. But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to him and said, Lord, dost thou not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? Bid her therefore that she help me. And Jesus answered and said unto her, Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things: But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her." (Luke 10:38-42)
Evil spirits are sent by the devil to influence our thinking. You don’t have to be foaming at the mouth or all zombied out to be oppressed by the devil. You can be a regular 9 to 5 employee at a company and be walking around with a spirit of lust.
Everytime that secretary walks past your desk, there is extreme pressure to say something or grab something. That pressure is a demonic influence or a spirit of lust.
I wanna talk to you about the Spirit of Martha. This spirit comes to do one thing. It brings confusion concerning our priorities. A priority is something that is more important than something else.
If we don’t know how to prioritize certain parts of our life failure is inevitable. This spirit also specializes in distraction. The devil will send people, places and things in your life to distract you from moving forward in God.
In the above scripture, Jesus had entered into Martha’s house. Jesus had begun teaching and there were other people around. Marha is very irritated because her sister Mary isn't helping her with the duties of the house. She even interrupts Jesus while he is talking!
Jesus corrects her right there. He tells her that her sister has made the right decision. Mary is soaking in the Word of God. Jesus tells her that she is worried about the wrong thing.
Many times we can get distracted in life. We must learn to put God and his word in first place. Have you got all entangled in something so that you just lose track of time? Time is the most precious commodity on earth. Use it wisely.
Don’t let the devil lead you into something that seems so important to the point where you gotta pause your relationship with God. When you put God first, everything else will fall right into place.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
