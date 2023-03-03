Editor's note: This is the second part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here.
"But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him." — Hebrews 11:6
The more that we understand and know that a person genuinely loves us the easier it is to believe their words. If my wife called me and told me to pack my bags because she just won a trip to the Virgin Islands, I would immediately schedule time off with my employer and start packing my bags. I know her. She loves me. I trust her.
Now let's look at that same scenario with a person that I have not built a relationship with. Let’s say a new coworker who I have known for a month calls me with the same proposition. My coworker wants to thank me for being a good friend on the job. He would like to bless my wife and I with a free vacation to the Virgin Islands.
I would immediately be very hesitant. Who does that? Is this real? Honestly, I don’t think I would make any moves toward the planning process until I could validate the vacation.
I don’t have a relationship with that new coworker. I don’t know him. I don’t know if he has his best interest at heart. Well, the same goes in the realm of the Spirit. The more time that we spend with God and learn His ways the more we can believe His Word. There was a time when I knew the God of Mattie Brooks (my grandmother). There was a time when I knew the God of Virginia Moore (my mother). However, there was a time when I had to know God for myself.
I asked the Holy Spirit to make faith real to me. I wanted to know and understand faith in a better way. God has a way of explaining things in a way that is unique to you.
He reminded me of some old documentaries that I had watched on how drug cartels move their product and cash through underground tunnels. Often these tunnels would cross country lines.
The best tunnels would be totally undetected from law enforcement. These tunnels would be an unseen reality to those that had the knowledge of its existence.
Faith can be viewed as a tunnel as well. Through the vehicle of faith, we can do strong exploits for the Lord. We have the ability to escape the rat race and live a supernatural, blessed life. Faith is an unseen reality much like the drug tunnel.
God can shine His light on us through the power of faith. When we spend time with God in worship, prayer and His Word we are strengthening the reality of our faith tunnel. The average person can’t see your tunnel. You may look foolish to them, but the tunnel is real to you!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
