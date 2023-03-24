Editor's note: This is the fifth part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here, the third part here and the fourth part here.
I believe that your blessing is closer than you think. God is gonna make an example out of you in a good way. You have been standing on His Word. You have believed you have received it.
The seed of the Word is about to manifest in this physical realm! Praise God! Your seed needs to continually be watered. To a natural seed, water releases certain enzymes which in turn activate the power that is within the seed. In the spirit realm, our words can supply the supernatural water needed for the seed of the Word of God.
"Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones." — Proverbs 16:24
We must understand that our words carry power. Some Christians do not understand this because they fail to recognize their identity in Jesus Christ.
The Bible tells us that God made man in His likeness. Through the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ we are actually in the God family. Just like Jesus is the son of God, I am a son of God also.
Please don’t twist my words. I understand that Jesus was and is the perfect representation of the Father. I do not consider myself on Jesus’ level as far as rank, but Jesus is my big brother and I am a son of God.
All of this being true, we have some serious power in our words. The Bible says that pleasant words are sweet for our soul and bring health to our bones. Words do that.
Just plain ole words. Another word for pleasant is agreeable. Words that agree with what God has already said about us are very pleasant. God called us prosperous, blessed, healed, righteous and a host of other good things.
When we put those words in our hearts and speak them out with our mouths power is released. The seed is being watered. Growth is occurring.
How many of you would sprinkle some kind of deadly chemical on your natural seeds or soil? Why would anyone do that you may ask? Did you know that is exactly what you do in the spirit realm when you speak words of lack, loss, fear and doubt?
In the same way pleasant words bring health and blessings, negative words bring destruction. We must speak words of praise and blessings concerning our situation especially when things do not look promising.
I have a very sad story to share. I heard about a woman once that had several bad dreams in a row. In the dream, she was in a horrific automobile accident. The accident proved to be fatal.
The woman believed the dream was from God. The woman believed that God was showing her how she was going to die. The woman believed the dream. She told all of her friends. She went to the funeral home and chose her casket. She got her will and last wishes in order.
Not many months after, the woman died in a car wreck. Many thought that this had to be an act of God because everything that the woman said actually happened.
This is why I am very thankful for God’s Holy Word. It eliminates confusion. Jesus said that when you see me you see the Father. Jesus was always bringing health and healing to every situation.
How many times did Jesus bring accidents or death? The answer is zero. The Bible tells us that the devil comes to steal, kill and destroy. The devil made that lady have those dreams. The woman believed the dream and spoke it out of her mouth.
Her faith was working. Sadly, it was working in the wrong direction.
What kind of words do you speak when times are hard? Are you praising and thanking God? Or are you complaining and arguing?
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
