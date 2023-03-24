Watering the seed

Editor's note: This is the fifth part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here, the third part here and the fourth part here.

I believe that your blessing is closer than you think. God is gonna make an example out of you in a good way. You have been standing on His Word. You have believed you have received it.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription