seed germination.png

Editor's note: This is the fourth part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here and the third part here

"For the Word of God is quick (alive), and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart."

— Hebrews 4:12

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription