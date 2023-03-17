Editor's note: This is the fourth part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here and the third part here.
"For the Word of God is quick (alive), and powerful, and sharper than any two edged sword piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart."
— Hebrews 4:12
In part three of this series, Jesus said that "the Word is Seed." Life and multiplication are in the seed. That is what makes a seed so special, and this is the reason why we say God’s Word is alive. We must take the time and plant the seed of the Word of God in our hearts. This is the beginning of faith.
After being planted, the seed knows what to do. When properly cared for, the water in the soil will unlock certain enzymes from inside of the seed. The process is working. A lot of stuff is happening underground where we can’t see.
Let’s bring this example over to the spirit realm. After we find out what God has said about our situation we should be meditating and praising God over that scripture. We should be saying that scripture several times a day. Faith is coming! Feelings do not matter. The weather does not matter. What it looks like does not matter. What matters is that you take time out of each day to feed your faith.
There was a woman that was born with a terrible eye condition. At six months old, the doctors had to tie glasses to her face. Without the special glasses her eyes would often “wander” around in her head. Years later she came into a church and the preacher was preaching on faith.
She went up for prayer. The preacher laid his hands on her. Sometimes, through the gifts of the Spirit, a miracle comes immediately. Then there are times when we are patiently enduring. This time nothing immediately happened.
She tried taking her glasses off as an act of faith. She told the preacher that she had a hard time driving with no glasses. He simply told her to put her glasses back on, but to thank God every morning and night for fixing her eyes.
For six long months, she thanked and praised God for healing her eyes. Still, her eyes were not better. Right around the beginning of the seventh month it seemed like her eyes began to stabilize. Next, with each day, her eyesight got a little better. By the end of nine months she had perfect 20/20 vision. Faith came!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
