Screen Shot 2023-02-23 at 11.53.01 AM.png

When something is described as being vague it is perceived as being unclear or not understood. All too often, faith has a sort of vague connotation attached to it.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

To most people they think if they hope real hard and roll their spiritual dice then maybe something good might happen. On the contrary, the Bible is very clear on the rules of faith. Yes, there are cans and can’ts of faith.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription