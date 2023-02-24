When something is described as being vague it is perceived as being unclear or not understood. All too often, faith has a sort of vague connotation attached to it.
To most people they think if they hope real hard and roll their spiritual dice then maybe something good might happen. On the contrary, the Bible is very clear on the rules of faith. Yes, there are cans and can’ts of faith.
There is a verse in the Bible that speaks volumes about the vitality of faith. I want to share it with you: "For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them: but the Word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it." — Hebrews 4:2
One definition of the word profit is benefit. We could easily say that the word preached did not benefit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it. To hear God’s holy Word is good, but as the scripture says we must know how to mix it with faith. Faith is the activating agent of God’s Holy Word.
Faith will lift the words of the Bible off of the pages and have them active in your life. On the contrary, the Bible tells us that: "But without faith it is impossible to please Him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek Him." — Hebrews 11:6.
Faith is a spiritual connector that gives God access into our lives. To walk in all that God has for us we must be students of faith. Faith ought not be something we look to when things get bad. The Bible tells us several times that “the just shall live by faith.” Faith is not a movement or some new spiritual awakening. It is a different way of living from the world.
It is a lifestyle that plays by a different set of rules. Remember, the Bible tells us that even though we live in the world we are not of the world.
Before we can go any further in faith there is something that you must have a working knowledge of. Galatians 5:6 tells us that Faith works by love. First, we must believe that God loves us unconditionally. You would be surprised at the amount of people that swear that God is “out to get them.”
Past failures and setbacks have convinced them that they are not fit for God’s kingdom. Condemnation is a major tool that the devil uses. However, the Bible tells us that Jesus died for us before we ever did one good thing for Him.
Second, Jesus left us one commandment to follow. He commanded us to love each other as he has loved us.
Hang the rod!
One day I was listening to this one preacher who the Lord had given a vision concerning the Love of God. In the vision, there was a man rolling around in these large pieces of fabric. The preacher said it was almost comical because the man couldn’t seem to get out of the fabric.
As the preacher got closer, he realized that the man was in several terrible situations. He was screaming that even though he works all the time he can’t pay his bills. There had been pain all over his body. Severe strife between him and some family members kept him on edge.
Next, the preacher heard a loud, booming voice. The voice said, “Hang the rod!” The preacher then saw in the corner was a large, golden rod that said love on it. The man heard the voice also and he hung the rod up.
Next, the man attached the large pieces of fabric, which were curtains to the rod. On the bottom of each curtain were certain promises of God. One curtain had the word healing. The next had the word prosperity, still, the next had the word faith and so on.
Nothing worked right until he had love in its proper place. If faith works by love we need to get that in order first. Holding grudges and walking in unforgiveness are two sure ways to block your blessings. Remember, we have been commanded to love each other with the same unconditional love that Jesus has loved us with.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.