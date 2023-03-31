Editor's note: This is the sixth part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here, the third part here, the fourth part here and the fifth part here.
"For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also." — James 2:26
Faith does and should have a response. A response to what? Ultimately, faith is an expression of God's unfailing love for you and I. We weren’t cheap. Remember, the penalty for sin is death. We all deserve death, but God who is rich in mercy wasn’t about to let that happen. That is why Jesus is so necessary to us all.
When the truth to God’s love becomes real to you, faith doesn’t seem so foreign. I believe God will answer my prayer because he has already given me the most precious gift ever — Jesus! So, then my response to faith is one of great optimism. My disposition is saturated with hope because of God’s love toward me.
"He that spared not his own Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?"
— Romans 8:32
When a woman receives the news that she is pregnant there is some serious preparation that goes on. Mentally, this woman will have the obligation of caring for another human. A room must be prepared, clothes are bought, baby items are gathered and so on. This is a huge deal. Things have to be prepared beforehand.
Let's take this way of thinking into the spirit realm. When we pray for a blessing there is a lot of stuff happening in the unseen realm. Your faith is at work! The devil can see in this realm. His job is to bring doubt to your mind. If he can get you to give up, cave in and quit, your blessing will not come to pass. If the devil can get you to speak words of lack and loss and despair, you become your own dream killer.
Not only are we going to speak words of encouragement and positivity, but we’re going to do something else concerning our faith. We are going to prepare like it is already so.
What do you mean Pastor? Here is what I mean: We are going to do things in the natural realm that may look silly or confusing. We are going to thank God just like we already got it. If there is pain in my leg, and it is difficult for me to walk, I’m going to walk by faith anyway. If it hurts too bad, I'm going to sit in a chair and lift my feet up and down all the while praising God. I’m going to be doing something!
I might not be living in a one-bedroom apartment, and barely making it. I am still going to ask the Realtor to look at a three-bedroom home. What’s going on? I am stretching my faith. I’m going to be faithful with that little side business that the Lord told me to start. One day the Lord will use that business to feed the whole neighborhood.
I am very intrigued with the story of Blind Bartimaeus in the Bible.
Bartimaeus’ disability had him confined to the lifestyle of a beggar. Often, he lived a life of very few choices. Sometimes, we can take the ability of being able to have choices in this life for granted. It’s a blessing to be able to choose your meals and what clothes you want to wear. Bartimaueus didn’t have those choices.
Those choices were made for him. He had been left with leftovers his whole life. Leftover clothes. Leftover food. Leftover supplies.
When he heard that Jesus was coming, he knew that this was his chance. He began to scream very loudly. Several people told him to “shut up,” but he got louder. Jesus heard the commotion and heard his name being screamed.
They told him that the Master heard him and he is asking him to come to him. Next, Bartimaeus made a very, very brave decision. The Bible says he “casted away his garment.” The city government allowed him to have a special garment that certified his condition.
In other words, it encouraged people to donate to his cause. When he heard that Jesus was asking for him, he knew that his miracle was now! So, by faith, he went ahead and got rid of his handicap sticker. He was leaving “leftover” status. Bartimaeus receives his sight and his life is changed forever.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
