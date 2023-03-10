Seeds.png

Editor's note: This is the third part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here and the second part here

Everything in life starts from a seed. This is God’s method of operation.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription