Editor's note: This is the third part of a series of columns titled "Faith explained" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here and the second part here.
Everything in life starts from a seed. This is God’s method of operation.
Whether it be food or a human, a seed is responsible. The idea of something so small having the ability to produce something much bigger takes some level of faith. There is wonder-working power in the seed. There is multiplication in the seed. God has put the instructions of life in the seed.
We know that Jesus often taught in parables. However, there was one parable that Jesus alluded to that seemed to have the preeminence over the rest of his teachings. Jesus’ iconic teaching on The Parable of the Sower may have been his best.
In fact, Jesus posed the question that if you don’t understand this parable how then can you understand any parable?
In this parable, we see a sower attempt to sow seed in certain areas. The first three times that he sows, there was no germination of the seed.
Nevertheless, on the fourth attempt there was a connection. This parable gives us keen insight on the devil’s tactics to disrupt the plan of God.
After Jesus finished teaching on this parable, His disciples pressed Him wanting to know the understanding of the parable. Jesus told them that the Word of God is a seed.
The Bible tells us that the devil comes immediately to take away the Word that was sown. The devil understands the power of the Word of God. He doesn’t want us to grab ahold of what God says. If the seed of the Word of God gets into our heart then our thinking will align with God’s will, which is His Word.
As the seed of the Word is believed and confessed and acted on, then the seed always produces after its own kind. In other words, healing words bring healing and so on.
Next, Jesus talks about how offense can rob you of your blessing. When someone is offended they have chosen to ignore the Law of Love. The Law of Love teaches us to walk with a heart of forgiveness just like Jesus.
When we do not follow this law, the force of faith, that is bringing our blessings, to us has to pause and put pressure on our conscience to forgive.
Finally, Jesus warns us of something else that could disrupt the seed process.
God never minds his children having things. However, the problem is when things have us. Sometimes we can inadvertently make idols out of things that we enjoy. Jesus said that these things will choke the Word.
I always had a fascination for video games. Unfortunately, that fondness soon turned to an addiction. I would spend countless hours, day and night, playing video games. Then came a time when I started to get serious about God.
I would always put God first, but the time allotments were not the same. I would give God the first 30 minutes of my day and give video games the next six hours! I would actually lie to my wife and sneak to a friend's house to play video games.
One morning when I woke up the Holy Spirit whispered to me, “It’s choking the Word.” I immediately knew he was talking about the parable of the sower when Jesus said, “And these are they which are sown among thorns; such as hear the Word, And the cares of this world, and the deceitfulness of riches, and the lust of other things entering in, choke the word, and it becomes unfruitful.”
Through a steady diet of the Word and prayer I was able to overcome my video game addiction. What challenges are you facing? What do you find yourself repeatedly praying for?
My first question is what Word are you standing on? Is that Word in your heart? Have you spent time for the seed to dig deep into your spirit? We must plant the seed!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
