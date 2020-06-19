"Sometimes the worst hurt can come from our family members or closest friends. This very thing happened to Jesus. Forgive them, guard your heart, and most of all stay BLESSED!" — The Rev. Ron Moore Jr.
God is a very strong advocate for the family institution. Did you ever stop and think why he created man in the first place? He wanted a family! Let’s not forget God is a father. He’s the best father of all, and one of his favorite things is to spend time with His children (us).
When I think of the patriarch Abraham and his mighty role in the beginning of the Bible, I am most impressed with this man’s faith, but God’s gives us some insight on why he chose Abraham. God had this to say about him: "For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the Lord, to do justice and judgement; that the Lord may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him." (Genesis 18:19)
God is wild about family! So much so, that the Bible tells us that he sets the solitary in families. (Psalm 68:6)
Family plays an important role in why you are the way that you are. A family atmosphere should be one of comfort, joy and love. We need each other. We are stronger together.
That’s why it is so devastating when this covenant is broken. When betrayal enters the family there is lost confidence in the relationships that have been formed.
We know that forgiveness is a must. We have discussed that already. Also, we know that trust is not a must. It must be earned. It is not wise to enter back into a harmful situation. Abuse of any kind is completely unacceptable.
Nevertheless, there are family disputes, quarrels and disagreements that have lasted between family members for decades.
Are you going to let pride or stubbornness stand in the way of your blessing? I don’t know who I’m writing this to, or for, but I sense the spirit of God saying it’s time to rekindle that relationship. It’s time to stop letting the devil win. It’s time to go and say I’m sorry.
Even if it isn’t your fault you can still say I’m sorry for having strife with that person. Saying I’m sorry doesn’t always have to be an admission of guilt. It can also be the heat that melts a frozen, hard heart.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
