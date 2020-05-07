(12) For it was not an enemy that reproached me; then I could have borne it: neither was it he that hated me that did magnify himself against me; then I would have hid myself from him: (13) But it was thou, a man mine equal, my guide, and mine acquaintance. (14) We took sweet counsel together, and walked unto the house of God in company.
— Psalm 55:12-14
Betrayal is one of those ugly words that we don’t really wanna talk about. It hurts. It can cause psychological pain as well as physical. The most devastating thing about it is that you thought you knew someone and the truth is you really didn’t.
David said I could understand if it was my enemy that caused me harm. He even said he could have avoided someone that didn’t like him, but this was his friend.
This was someone that he went to church with! This was someone that I had trusted. This was someone that I had opened my heart up to.
For any relationship to be successful, trust must be the foundation on what it stands on. My wife used to warn me about using the word “friend” too loosely.
I used to say everyone was my friend. Sure enough, when I was left standing in the cold, she would look at me with an “I told you so” expression.
The Lord showed me that trust is like a doorway. A doorway gives you access to other rooms. When a person trusts you they will begin to share things that they normally wouldn’t share with others.
I have a deep trust with my wife. She knows things about me that my work colleagues don’t. When people you trust violate the access that you have given them, pain of all kinds is the result.
Betrayal can be tough to overcome, but it is not impossible. God’s love is the most powerful force in the world. That’s why it is so important to develop in it.
When betrayal comes knocking at your door remember that God’s love is in you. It is in your nature to forgive.
That trust will have to be earned if you allow that person an opportunity to do so. Some people you will have to love from a distance and that’s ok.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
