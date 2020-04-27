Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

At one time my dad had owned several rental properties around town. He was out of town and I received a phone call from him. 

He asked me to go and collect his rental payment from this particular property. So I went and did as my dad had wished. I knocked on the door of one of his properties, and I looked through the glass door.

I saw a man lugging a big oxygen tank. He was barely making it. It seemed as if it took all of his energy to make it to the front porch. He looked exhausted. I explained who I was and what I was there for. 

He looked up at me and rolled his eyes because that meant he had to get up again and lug that big oxygen tank back into the house. Boy, did I feel guilty! 

When he returned, he had his checkbook. He wrote me a check. I thanked him. Then I asked him if he believed in healing. He answered, “yes."

I asked him if I could pray for him. He replied, “yes.” As I began to pray, I felt the anointing of God — I felt the power of God; I felt the presence of God. 

As I walked near the gentleman, to lay my hands on him, I heard the Holy Spirit whisper, “unforgiveness.” Just as fast as the presence of God had come, it had left! It was as if someone had turned off the light switch. 

I knew that the Lord had been dealing with this man concerning unforgiveness. Obviously, the man had refused to forgive. I asked the man, “Do you have unforgiveness in your heart?” 

He looked up at me, paused for a second, and then he replied, “Yes.” I then told him that when he fixes the unforgiveness part then the Lord will heal him. I want to be clear that God is a forgiving and just God. He isn’t trying to withhold things from us. He is trying to get his blessings to us.  

It isn’t in our spiritual make up to hold grudges against people. Remember, we are all made in the image of God. 

God is love and it is very difficult for us to operate spiritually with malice, hate and/or unforgiveness in our hearts. As I said in "Part one" of this teaching, your faith should be out attracting the blessings of God.

However, when we let things in our hearts that are the opposite of love, our faith has to pause and turn inward towards our hearts. This will put pressure on our conscience to fix those heart issues.  

My dear friends, I have a question for you all — is it really worth it to walk in unforgiveness? 

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription