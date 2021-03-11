"There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death." (Proverbs 14:12)
Pride can come in different forms and ways. One can be so high minded that he cannot simply relate to people anymore. Pride can also give one a sense of self promotion.
This person may think that they have “arrived” and, yet have so much more to accomplish. Then, finally, pride can manifest in a person’s thinking as a “know it all.” This person can’t, or won’t, receive any correction because after all, they know it all. In any event, pride is an ugly spirit that will most certainly stifle your growth in God.
Yesterday, I had some personal business in Lexington to attend to. While I was there, my wife and I thought it would be a great idea to have an early dinner at Olive Garden. Olive Garden is one of my favorite restaurants. For me, it’s the unlimited freshly made salad and breadsticks. Nevertheless, I left the restaurant with a full belly and a smile on my face
When we got in the car, I noticed my wife setting up the GPS. I asked her “Why are you doing that?” We had been in that area plenty of times to know the way home. She told me she just feels more comfortable with it on.
As we started moving the GPS, wanted us to get back on the main road. I did not think this was a good idea. I instructed my wife to just go the way we always go. On our way home, the GPS kept telling us to go another way.
It has been our experience that sometimes the GPS will suggest other routes, but once it sees what route we have chosen it just conforms to what we have chosen. Only this time it wouldn’t shut up. I thought that was weird.
As we entered another county we understood why it was telling us not to go that way. There was bumper to bumper traffic for several miles. I felt so stupid. It kept trying to warn us, but I wouldn’t listen.
Have you ever made a decision that just didn’t set right with you? It seems like the best way to go, but it doesn't feel right on the inside. That may have been the way you always have done it. That’s the way that your parents taught you. Your friends may have co-signed it.
However, God is saying I have something new for you. I wanna take you to new levels. I wanna show you something different. I wanna set you apart from the rest.
When you feel those warnings on the inside, go somewhere where it is quiet. Don’t be afraid to ask God what way to go. Don’t be a "know it all,” but rather ask the One who knows it all.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
