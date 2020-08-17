"There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death." — Proverbs 14:12
I always say this, but when it comes to following God there are two important things to remember:
1. God has unconditional love for us.
2. He is definitely smarter than us. Just based on those two principles, we need to be more vigilant to ask God first in every endeavour that we encounter.
God has a plan for you. It is a good plan. It is a plan that will lead you to blessings upon blessings. The devil will surely come to distract, thwart and do anything possible to get you to deviate from God’s plan. That’s why we must get in a habit of asking God first. He knows all.
I have a dear best friend that has an interesting story. I want to share it with you. My friend had an excellent college career. He was born in the inner city of Detroit, so he had seen and experienced a lot.
He finished school with a perfect 4.0. Then it happened. He got the job of a lifetime offer!
My friend, who was 22 at the time, got a job offer working for the government in Washington, D.C. The base pay was six figures with several nice perks. The job came with a car, living assistance and a clothing allowance! What more could you ask for right?
However, he still took time to pray to God to see if the opportunity was God’s plan for his life. The Lord let him know that the job was not for him. Sometimes, we can want something to be for us, but God has something bigger and better. That is why trust in our relationship with God is so necessary.
My friend passed on the job, and decided to wait on God.
To make a long story short, he has gone on to obtain his doctorate degree. He has written a very successful book that encourages and demonstrates how students can obtain a 4.0 grade point average. He is a professor at a very large and prominent university. He is an international speaker.
Along God’s way, he has been blessed with a beautiful wife who is a successful entrepreneur. He is the father of two pretty little girls.
By the way, he still has that six figure salary.
Ask God first!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.