Editors note: This is the first of a five part series.

"Be careful for nothing: but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your request be me made known unto God." — (Philippians 4:6)

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Let’s look at the beginning of Philippians 4:6 in another version of the Bible. The Amplified Version goes on to say, "Do not be anxious or worried about anything." Screeeeeeeech! Hold on God! Timeout! Lord, maybe when this was written you didn’t know that there would be a world wide virus. Maybe you didn’t know that there would be economic upheaval. Maybe God didn’t realize that there would be stringent racial conflict, and that peace seems like it lives far, far away. God, how can you say "don't worry?"

Let’s be honest. Worry has become almost like something we do all the time. It’s kinda like a full time hobby. There are daily struggles and situations that feel like they will always be there.

There are some challenges that have been in your family for generations. There are bills you have due that scream louder than an opera singer. There is a pain in your body that seems to just come out of nowhere. So, how can God say don’t worry?

The spirit of worry

Worry is a close descendant of fear. That’s where worry gets its strength from. Worry is a spirit that has two major jobs. All fear is sent to torment or to cause physical and mental anguish.

The other job of worry is to keep your focus off of the answer. The answer being God and His Word. If the devil, via worry, can keep your mind thinking and rehearsing the problem, then the problem will just stick around. Sadly, worry can cause substantial physical damage to its suitor. You ever heard the phrase: “You gonna worry yourself to death”?

Remember, God says not to worry. Well, what should we do? God says we should pray. When we pray, a true prayer of faith, we actually give or hand over our problem to God.

If we can really grasp this concept worry won’t have a stronghold on us. I gave that problem and the care of it to the Lord. It is my duty now to praise and thank Him for fixing the situation.

However, you must have working knowledge of the love that God has for you. You must know that God is for you in every way possible. Sadly, that is a struggle for many people.

I feel very impressed by the Lord to stay on this subject for a while. This will be the last time worry sets up camp in your mind. The mighty power of God’s Love is stronger than worry or any tools of the devil. Amen.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

