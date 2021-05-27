Editors note: This is the fourth column of a five part series.
Difficult swallowing, dizziness, dry mouth, fast heartbeat, fatigue, headaches, inability to concentrate, irritability, muscle aches, muscle tension, short term memory loss, heart attack, artery disease ...
Now, that I have your attention these can be the results of excessive worry.
Again, going back to Philippians 4:6, God tells us to “be careful for nothing.”
In earlier lessons, we discovered that it is better translated, "don’t worry about anything." I’m sure that we can all have stories that we think warrant our worry. All of us have had very tough trials.
Sometimes, it may have looked like it was all over. You may have thought “this is the one,” but somehow you came out on the other side. Somehow God made a way where there wasn’t any way.
That’s how God is. He is a waymaker! He is a promise keeper! He loves us with an everlasting love, and He is for us! Knowing and believing that God is for you is a big part of answered prayer.
So many Christians think that they have let God down, or that God is mad at them. Nothing is further from the truth.
"Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you." (1 Peter 5:7)
God doesn’t want us stressed out with the pressures of this life. Worry can be the ultimate thief. It comes to steal your joy. That’s why Peter tells us to cast our care over to the Lord. We may say give it to the Lord, or to let God have it.
Either way we are saying that we need to hand over that problem to the Lord. If I give it to Him, it’s not mine anymore. We need to learn to hand our bills, health and other challenges to the Lord.
Look at the second part of the verse. The Lord cares for us. He is not an absentee father! He wants us to let him be a part of all parts of our lives. Do you believe that he cares for you?
If we will turn the care of that thing to the Lord, we will soon find that peace is right around the corner. The next time the devil comes to remind you of it just tell him, “I don’t care.”
Well, what about that one bill? They're gonna take everything you got! I don't care (because you have given your financial affairs to Him)!
Your car is starting to break down. I don't care (because you serve a God that supplies all of your needs). Your kids will get hit by a drunk driver. I don't care (because you have turned the protection of your children over to God)!
This may sound crazy, but by saying I don't care you are reminding yourself that you have given that problem over to the Lord. Let’s not get spooky about what I’m saying.
I think we should take every step possible to do what we can when we have challenges. This is not an excuse to be lazy or an attempt to be super spiritual. Of course you have things that are very near and dear to your heart. Those are the ones that you should give to the Lord first!
Often in our pride we think that we can handle what life throws at us. We think that we can figure it out. We think that we can offer the best solutions.
The truth is an “I don’t care mentality” is an attitude of humbleness. You are admitting that I’m not stronger or smarter than God, so I’m going to let him figure it out.
I don't care!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.